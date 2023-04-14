Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Herald Investment Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HRI   GB0004228648

HERALD INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(HRI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-04-14 am EDT
1740.00 GBX   -1.02%
02:44pAnexo announces proceedings issued against Mercedes
AN
02/16Herald Investment net asset value falls, expresses "anxious" outlook
AN
02/16Herald Investment Trust PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anexo announces proceedings issued against Mercedes

04/14/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Friday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Herald Investment Trust PLC - London-based investment trust focusing on technology, media and communications companies - Reports net asset value at March 31 was 2068.6 pence, down 1.4% year to date.

----------

Valderrama Ltd - newly incorporated private joint venture company which is jointly owned and controlled by SPWOne V Ltd and Castelnau Group Ltd - Reports offer by a consortium comprised of joint offerors SPWOne, Castelnau and Phoenix Asset Management Partners Ltd for Dignity PLC now has acceptances from around 30% of Dignity shareholders. Bidding consortium is now mandated to make offer for all remaining shares at a price of 550 pence per share.

----------

Anexo Group PLC - specialist integrated credit hire and legal services provider - Announces proceedings have been issued against Mercedes and its affiliates in the High Court, alongside more than 12,000 other claimants. Notes on February 9, a High Court Judge approved a group litigation order which ensures that all the allegations being made against Mercedes by over 300,000 claimants will be addressed in one set of proceedings. Remains confident that these cases have the potential to be of significant value to both the claimants and the group. Says Mark Fryer has resigned as a director. Names Gary Carrington as interim chief financial officer.

----------

One Heritage Group PLC - UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England - Signs agreement with its majority shareholder to reschedule its loans on more favourable terms.

Repays existing GBP1 million loan which carried a 12% interest charge in full. Agrees increase in debt facilities to GBP12.3 million from GBP11 million provided by its parent company and majority shareholder One Heritage Property Development Ltd. Facility carries an interest rate of 7%.

----------

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

