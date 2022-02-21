Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. HeraMED Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HMD   AU0000028367

HERAMED LIMITED

(HMD)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/20 08:07:19 pm
0.21 AUD   -8.70%
12:11aHERAMED : Application for quotation of securities - HMD
PU
01/30HERAMED : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
01/28HERAMED : Application for quotation of securities - HMD
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

HeraMED : Application for quotation of securities - HMD

02/21/2022 | 12:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

HERAMED LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 21, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

HMD

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

111,109

21/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

HERAMED LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

626295314

1.3

ASX issuer code

HMD

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

21/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HMDAR : OPTION EXPIRING 15-JUN-2022 EX $0.20

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

HMD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

111,109

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/2/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

21/2/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

21/2/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

111,109

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.20000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hera Med Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 05:10:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HERAMED LIMITED
12:11aHERAMED : Application for quotation of securities - HMD
PU
01/30HERAMED : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report
PU
01/28HERAMED : Application for quotation of securities - HMD
PU
01/20HeraMED Signs Deal for Commercial Rollout of Maternal Care Platform; Shares Fall 3%
MT
01/20HeraMED Limited Enters into Commercial Agreement with Joondalup Health Campus
CI
2021HERAMED : Application for quotation of securities - HMD
PU
2021HeraMED Achieves Positive Interim Results for Remote Maternity Care Device Pilot Progra..
MT
2021HERAMED : Application for quotation of securities - HMD
PU
2021HeraMED Limited announced that it has received AUD 2.392047 million in funding
CI
2021HERAMED : Raises $2 Million Via Convertible Bond Placement
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,04 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,36 M - -
Net cash 2020 1,75 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,12x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 31,2 M 31,2 M -
EV / Sales 2019 67,0x
EV / Sales 2020 277x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart HERAMED LIMITED
Duration : Period :
HeraMED Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERAMED LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Groberman Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Sivan Sadan Chief Financial Officer
Ronald Peter Weinberger Non-Executive Chairman
Josef Tovbin Chief Medical Officer
Michael Nenner Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERAMED LIMITED-4.17%31
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.-18.99%211 659
DANAHER CORPORATION-18.87%190 855
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-21.85%100 447
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-19.51%67 338
EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION-18.47%65 823