  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Heranba Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HERANBA   INE694N01015

HERANBA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(HERANBA)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25:52 2023-01-27 am EST
466.15 INR   -0.78%
Transcript : Heranba Industries Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 28, 2023

01/28/2023 | 04:30am EST
Ladies and gentlemen, good day and welcome to the Q3 and 9M FY '23 Results Conference Call of Heranba Industries Limited hosted by Emkay Global Financial Services. We have with us today Mr. Raghuram...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14 504 M 178 M 178 M
Net income 2022 1 891 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
Net cash 2022 443 M 5,44 M 5,44 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 18 652 M 229 M 229 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 700
Free-Float 24,1%
Managers and Directors
Raghuram Kanyan Shetty Managing Director & Director
Rajkumar Bafna Chief Financial Officer
Sadashiv Kanyana Shetty Chairman
Subhash Kadam Head-Research & Development Division
S. N. Mohanty Head-Technical & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERANBA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-6.65%229
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.17.61%27 024
FMC CORPORATION5.95%16 536
PHOSAGRO0.00%14 721
ICL GROUP LTD6.13%10 123
OCI N.V.-6.46%7 136