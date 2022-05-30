Heranba Industries : General updates

National Stock Exchange Of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400051
NSE Symbol: HERANBA
Sub: Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022
Pursuant to Regulation 24A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time, we are submitting herewith the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued by K C SUTHAR & Co., A Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No. 4075), for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.
For Heranba Industries Limited
