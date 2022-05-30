Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Heranba Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543266   INE694N01015

HERANBA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(543266)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  05-26
568.70 INR   +1.17%
05/17Heranba Industries Consolidated Net Profit Declines in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/14Heranba Industries Limited Recommends the Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/14Heranba Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Heranba Industries : General updates

05/30/2022 | 07:09am EDT
Date: May 28, 2022

To,

BSE limited,

Corporate Relationship Department 25th floor, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai 400001

SCRIP Code: 543266

Dear Sir,

To,

National Stock Exchange Of India Limited, Exchange Plaza, Plot no. C-1, Block G, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East) Mumbai 400051

NSE Symbol: HERANBA

Sub: Annual Secretarial Compliance Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2022

Pursuant to Regulation 24A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time, we are submitting herewith the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report issued by K C SUTHAR & Co., A Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No. 4075), for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

Please take the above information on record.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Heranba Industries Limited

Abdul

Latif

Digitally signed by Abdul Latif Date: 2022.05.28 12:46:31 +05'30'

Abdul Latif

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer

ICSI Membership No.: A17009

Encl. as above

Disclaimer

Heranba Industries Ltd. published this content on 28 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 11:08:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
