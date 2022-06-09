Heranba Industries : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
June 9, 2022
To,
BSE Limited,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
'Exchange Plaza', C-1,Block-G,
Dalal Street,
Bandra Kurla Complex
Mumbai -400001, India
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051, India
SCRIP CODE: 543266
SYMBOL: HERANBA
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the exchanges that interactions with investors / analysts are scheduled to take place, the details of which are mentioned below:
Date
Firm
Place
June 9, 2022
Motilal Oswal 8th Ideation Conference
Mumbai
No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared/ discussed in the meeting with investors.
The schedule of the aforesaid meeting is subject to change due to exigencies on the part of Analyst / Institutional investor / Company.
We request you to kindly note the same and take into your records.
Thanking you.
Yours Faithfully,
For Heranba Industries Limited
Abdul
Latif
Digitally signed by Abdul Latif Date: 2022.06.09 09:48:26 +05'30'
