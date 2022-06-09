Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Heranba Industries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    543266   INE694N01015

HERANBA INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(543266)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-06
574.80 INR   -0.70%
12:52aHERANBA INDUSTRIES : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
05/30HERANBA INDUSTRIES : General updates
PU
05/17Heranba Industries Consolidated Net Profit Declines in Fiscal Q4
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heranba Industries : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

06/09/2022 | 12:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 9, 2022

To,

To,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1,Block-G,

Dalal Street,

Bandra Kurla Complex

Mumbai -400001, India

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051, India

SCRIP CODE: 543266

SYMBOL: HERANBA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the exchanges that interactions with investors / analysts are scheduled to take place, the details of which are mentioned below:

Date

Firm

Place

June 9, 2022

Motilal Oswal 8th Ideation Conference

Mumbai

No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared/ discussed in the meeting with investors.

The schedule of the aforesaid meeting is subject to change due to exigencies on the part of Analyst / Institutional investor / Company.

We request you to kindly note the same and take into your records.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Heranba Industries Limited

Abdul

Latif

Digitally signed by Abdul Latif Date: 2022.06.09 09:48:26 +05'30'

Abdul Latif

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

For further details, please get in touch with:

IR Contact

Ernst & Young LLP: Kanav Khanna / Diwakar Pingle

Email: kanav.khanna@in.ey.com/ diwakar.pingle@in.ey.com

Disclaimer

Heranba Industries Ltd. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 04:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HERANBA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
12:52aHERANBA INDUSTRIES : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call
PU
05/30HERANBA INDUSTRIES : General updates
PU
05/17Heranba Industries Consolidated Net Profit Declines in Fiscal Q4
MT
05/14Heranba Industries Limited Recommends the Final Dividend for the Financial Year Ended M..
CI
05/14Heranba Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2..
CI
05/14Heranba Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March ..
CI
04/24Heranba Industries Forms New Subsidiary for Agro Chemicals Business
MT
04/22Heranba Industries Limited Announces Incorporation of A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
CI
03/16HERANBA INDUSTRIES : Spurt in Volume
PU
03/0422,038,530 Equity Shares of Heranba Industries Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreeme..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 14 504 M 187 M 187 M
Net income 2022 1 891 M 24,4 M 24,4 M
Net cash 2022 659 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,8x
Yield 2022 0,33%
Capitalization 22 854 M 294 M 294 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,05x
EV / Sales 2022 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 650
Free-Float 24,2%
Chart HERANBA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Heranba Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERANBA INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 571,15 INR
Average target price 436,00 INR
Spread / Average Target -23,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raghuram Kanyan Shetty Managing Director & Director
Rajkumar Bafna Chief Financial Officer
Sadashiv Kanyana Shetty Chairman
Abdul Latif Secretary & Compliance Officer
Kaushik H. Gandhi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERANBA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-14.78%294
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.101.05%28 961
PJSC PHOSAGRO20.54%14 778
ICL GROUP LTD23.36%14 223
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.42.81%7 713
UPL LIMITED-0.15%7 211