Heranba Industries : Schedule of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call

June 9, 2022

To, To, BSE Limited, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, 'Exchange Plaza', C-1,Block-G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex Mumbai -400001, India Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051, India SCRIP CODE: 543266 SYMBOL: HERANBA

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI {Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the exchanges that interactions with investors / analysts are scheduled to take place, the details of which are mentioned below:

Date Firm Place June 9, 2022 Motilal Oswal 8th Ideation Conference Mumbai

No Unpublished Price Sensitive Information will be shared/ discussed in the meeting with investors.

The schedule of the aforesaid meeting is subject to change due to exigencies on the part of Analyst / Institutional investor / Company.

We request you to kindly note the same and take into your records.

Thanking you.

Yours Faithfully,

For Heranba Industries Limited