Herantis Pharma Oyj: Managers' Transactions - Sigrid Booms
Herantis Pharma Plc
Company release 15 June 2022 at 5:15 pm EEST
Herantis Pharma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sigrid Booms
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Herantis Pharma Oyj
LEI: 743700W4CQVYAT3WKK38
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 16197/7/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-06-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000087861
Nature of the transaction: EXERCISE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2400 Unit price: 0.00005 EUR Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2400 Volume weighted average price: 0.00005 EUR
____________________________________________
Further information:
Julie Silber/Gabriela Urquilla
Tel: +46 (0)7 93 486 277/+46 (0)72-396 72 19
Email: ir@herantis.com
Certified Advisor: UB Securities Ltd, Finland: +358 9 25 380 225, Sweden: +358 40 5161400
Company website: www.herantis.com
