    HRTIS   FI4000087861

HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ

(HRTIS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  11:00 2022-06-15 am EDT
1.550 EUR   +2.31%
HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ : Managers' Transactions – Sigrid Booms
PU
06/03Herantis Pharma Oyj Managers Transactions - Frans Wuite
AQ
06/03Herantis Pharma Oyj Managers' Transactions - Tone Kvale
AQ
Herantis Pharma Oyj: Managers' Transactions – Sigrid Booms

06/15/2022 | 11:23am EDT
Herantis Pharma Oyj: Managers' Transactions - Sigrid Booms

Herantis Pharma Plc

Company release 15 June 2022 at 5:15 pm EEST

Herantis Pharma Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Sigrid Booms

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Herantis Pharma Oyj

LEI: 743700W4CQVYAT3WKK38

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 16197/7/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-06-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000087861

Nature of the transaction: EXERCISE OF A STOCK OPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2400 Unit price: 0.00005 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2400 Volume weighted average price: 0.00005 EUR

____________________________________________

Further information:

Julie Silber/Gabriela Urquilla

Tel: +46 (0)7 93 486 277/+46 (0)72-396 72 19

Email: ir@herantis.com

Certified Advisor: UB Securities Ltd, Finland: +358 9 25 380 225, Sweden: +358 40 5161400

Company website: www.herantis.com

Distribution:

Main media

www.herantis.com

Disclaimer

Herantis Pharma Oyj published this content on 15 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -12,8 M -13,3 M -13,3 M
Net cash 2021 0,22 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 25,6 M 26,7 M 26,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 13
Free-Float 83,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frans Gustaf Wuite Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Tone Kvåle Chief Financial Officer
Timo Ilari Veromaa Chairman
Henri Juhani Huttunen Chief Executive & Scientific Officer
Charlotte Videbaek Vice President-Clinical Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERANTIS PHARMA OYJ-33.63%27
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-20.41%72 487
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS13.42%63 704
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.17%59 083
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-20.31%40 707
BIONTECH SE-47.70%32 764