Herantis Pharma Oyj : Hosts Virtual R&D Investor Day on June 8, 2021

Herantis Pharma Hosts Virtual R&D Investor Day on June 8, 2021

Herantis Pharma Plc, Company release, 27 May 2021 at 8:00 AM EEST

Herantis Pharma Plc ('Herantis or the Company') , focusing on disease modifying therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases , will host its virtual R&D Investor Day on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 14:00 - 16:00 EEST / 13:00 - 15:00 CEST. Herantis' business executives and scientific leadership will provide updates on the company's progress in advancing its R&D pipeline, specifically the Company's disease modifying assets Cerebral Dopamine Neurotrophic Factor CDNF and xCDNF, and external experts will provide the latest perspectives on Parkinson's disease and its treatment.

The agenda for Herantis' R&D Investor Day is as follows:

Tuesday, June 8, 2021 | 14:00 - 16:00. EEST / 13:00 - 15:00 CEST 14:00 - 14:10 EEST / 13:00 - 13:10 CEST Welcome and Introduction Speaker: Dr. Craig Cook, CEO, Herantis 14:10 - 14:25 EEST / 13:10 - 13:25 CEST The Parkinson's Disease Pandemic - Global Perspective Speaker: Prof. Bastiaan R. Bloem, Radboudumc Center of Expertise for Parkinson & Movement Disorders 14:25 - 14:50 EEST / 13:25 - 13:50 CEST xCDNF - Smart Peptide Engineering Speaker: Dr. Henri Huttunen, CSO, Herantis 14:50 - 15:10 EEST / 13:50 - 14:10 CEST CDNF - Compelling Biomarker Signature Speaker: Dr. Magnus Sjögren, CMO, Herantis 15:10 - 15:25 EEST / 14:10 - 14:25 CEST The Patients Perspective Speaker: Russell Patten, Director General of the European Parkinson's Disease Association (EPDA) 15:25 - 15:40 EEST / 14:25 - 14:40 CEST Innovation to Shape the Future Speaker: Prof. Håkan Widner, Skåne University Hospital, Sweden 15:40 - 16:00 EEST / 14:40 - 15:00 CEST Closing Statement & Q&A Speakers: Herantis CEO, CSO and CMO

Investor Day Webcast Information:

Please join Herantis' Virtual R&D Investor Day on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 14:00 EEST/ 13:00 CEST via this link: Herantis' Virtual R&D Investor Day 2021

The R&D Investor Day will be hosted by Direkt Studios. For more information and to access the live webcast, including audio, video and presentation slides, visit our web site at www.herantis.com .

Investors and analysts will also have an opportunity to ask questions in a live Q&A session with speakers. Questions to event speakers may be asked beforehand by sending an e-mail to ir@herantis.com. During the event, questions may be asked by using the chat function on the live webcast dashboard as well as by emailing ir@herantis.com.

Members of the media are invited to monitor the webcast. Journalists who wish to ask questions are requested to contact a member of Herantis' Media Relations team, ir@herantis.com.

Interested parties unable to watch the live webcast will be able to view and listen to an archived copy of the webcast, which will be available on www.herantis.com/investors/ following the conclusion of the event.

For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber/Gabriela Urquilla

Tel: +46 (0)7 93 486 277/+46 (0)72-396 72 19

Email: ir@herantis.com

Certified Advisor: UB Securities Ltd, Finland: +358 9 25 380 225, Sweden: +358 40 5161400

Company website: www.herantis.com

About the Speakers

Professor Bastiaan Bloem, MD, PhD, FRCPE, Director, Radboudumc Center of Expertise for Parkinson & Movement Disorders

Professor Bas Bloem is a consultant neurologist and Professor of Neurology with movement disorders as a special area of interest, at the Department of Neurology, Radboud University Medical Centre, Nijmegen, The Netherlands. Professor Bloem is on the editorial board for several national and international journals and has published over 800 publications. He is co-Editor in Chief of the Journal of Parkinson's Disease, and a past president of the International Society for Gait and Postural Research. In 2011, he was elected the National Healthcare Hero by the Dutch Ministry of Health and Citizen of the Year for the city of Nijmegen in 2012. Since 2017, he has served on the Executive Scientific Advisory Board of The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, and in 2018, he was elected as member of the Academia Europea.

Russell Patten, Director General of the European Parkinson's Disease Association (EPDA)

Russell Patten became the Director General of the European Parkinson Disease Association (EPDA) in 2019, having advised them since 2016 in helping to develop their long term strategy. He is also a member of the World Parkinson Congress Executive and Leadership teams in the run up to the WPC 2022 Parkinson's Congress in Barcelona. His passion is to put the patient at the heart of the Parkinson's debate and build connections between the patient community and the treatment industry, to find solutions and ultimately a cure. Russell has also held several positions including President of the British Chamber of Commerce in Belgium and Secretary General of several trade associations.

Professor Håkan Widner, M.D., PhD, Skåne University Hospital, Sweden

Professor Håkan Widner is a movement disorders specialist with a research profile of repair and restoration of the central nervous system. He is part of the original five individuals that were involved in the translational work of researching the crucial factors needed to perform the first successful neural tissue transplant in Parkinson's disease and since then has been involved in research aiming at repair and restoration in the central nervous system. Additionally, he is the Vice-Chairman of the Swedish Movement Disorders Society and serves as expert in several national committees. He has received the rewards and honor's for Swedish Physcian's Journal's Best Clinical Review Paper in 2006; Flormanska Priset from the Royal Academy of Sciences in 1999, and the Honarary Silver Medal from the Swedish Parkinson Association in 1999.

Dr. Craig Cook, MD, CEO of Herantis

Dr. Craig Cook, MD, is a medical doctor with an MBA from the London Business School and brings more than 20 years of experience in the international pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Dr. Cook's career has included increasingly senior roles in drug development and commercialization at major life science companies such as Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis and EMD Serono, as well as entrepreneurial success in several healthcare initiatives. He was CEO of Midatech Pharma PLC, a dual Nasdaq and AIM listed biotech company, before deciding to join Herantis Pharma in 2020. He has worked across several therapeutic areas including neurology, immunology, and oncology.

Dr. Henri Huttunen, CSO of Herantis

Henri Huttunen co-founded Herantis Pharma Plc. in 2008 and served as the company's founding CEO for the first two years. Dr. Huttunen is currently the Chief Scientific Officer of Herantis. Dr. Huttunen has previously held research positions at the University of Helsinki, Orion Pharma, and Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School (USA). Dr. Huttunen has a PhD in biochemistry from the University of Helsinki and 25 years of experience in neuroscience research. While he was an adjunct professor, Dr. Huttunen lead an academic research group focusing on molecular mechanisms of neurodegenerative diseases at the Neuroscience Center, University of Helsinki.

Dr. Magnus Sjögren, PhD, CMO of Herantis

Magnus Sjögren is Chief Medical Officer of Herantis Pharma. He has extensive experience in drug development and translational research in several therapeutic areas, in particular in Neurology and Psychiatry, but also oncology and inflammation. He is a trained Psychiatrist with over 28 years of hands-on experience in neurology and psychiatry. He is also Associate Professor at Gothenburg University since 2002 and a Lecturer at Copenhagen University since 2015, and the author of more than 135 scientific publications. Dr. Sjögren has held several senior executive and scientific positions: Chief Medical Officer at DiaGenic ASA; Vice President at UCB Pharma in Belgium and UK; Global Head of Translational Medicine in Schering-Plough; Senior Clinical Research Director in Organon NV and AstraZeneca.

About Herantis Pharma Plc

Herantis focuses on disease modifying therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the neuronal protective mechanism of proteostasis, a key system in neurodegenerative disease. Proteostasis regulates proteins within the body and influences the fate of every protein from synthesis to degradation. Its failure results in a vicious cycle of pathological accumulation of protein aggregates, neuroinflammation and various forms of cellular stress that is widely implicated with the development of many neurodegenerative diseases including Parkinson's Disease, Alzheimer's and other diseases. CDNF is a protein that occurs naturally in the body whose normal role is to protect neurons by balancing and supporting proteostasis, thereby preventing and counteracting disease generating mechanisms. Herantis is taking this natural ability and harnessing it as a treatment for neurodegenerative disease. CDNF - a biological protein - is Herantis' lead program and a clinical stage asset; and xCDNF - a synthetic peptide version of CDNF - is Herantis' follow-on program. Both CDNF and xCDNF have, via their multimodal mechanism of action, the potential improves neuronal survival and to stop the progression of Parkinson's and other neurodegenerative disease and have a significant therapeutic impact on the lives of patients.

The shares of Herantis are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden. For more information, please visit https://www.herantis.com