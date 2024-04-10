Five Mexican Olympic Team Wrestlers and their Trainer spend Four days with Leading Experts at a World-Class Sports Training and Research Facility

Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, proudly announced a five-year alliance with the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM) to improve the Committee’s training programs and facilities, helping Mexican athletes in their preparation for national, international, and Olympic competitions. To launch support for the partnership, Herbalife hosted five athletes from Mexico’s wrestling team and their trainer on April 8-12, 2024 at Proactive Sports in Westlake Village, California, a sports facility that is fueled by Herbalife® products and sports performance scientists.

José Andrés Vargas Rueda, 26, is a Mexican Olympic wrestler who won a silver medal in 87kg Greco-Roman event at 2020 Pan American Games. He and four of his teammates are training at the Proactive Sports facility Fueled by Herbalife, in Westlake Village, CA. The week-long fitness and nutrition training sessions are part of a newly announced 5-year Herbalife sponsorship of the Mexican Olympic Committee. (Photo: Business Wire)

Trusted by athletes and teams around the world, Herbalife products help fuel performance on and off the field, demonstrating that through proper nutrition and training the highest goals can be achieved. This is the fifth Olympic Committee, including Vietnam, Israel, Italy and Greece, that the Company is supporting with access to premier NSF Certified for Sport® nutrition products and Herbalife’s nutrition experts.

During their first U.S. visit as a Herbalife sponsored team, the athletes received nutrition and conditioning training from Proactive and Herbalife experts who every year train professional athletes in football, basketball, hockey, and baseball, among other sports.

The sponsorship includes support of upcoming competitions, from the 2024 UWW Wrestling World Olympic Qualifiers in Istanbul, to 2024 Paris Olympic Games, and through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games, reaffirming the commitment to sports in the country and development of the new generations of athletes.

“The spirit behind all competitive sports is about hard-working athletes pursuing their dreams of competitive excellence, and we are proud to help these athletes optimize their nutrition and post-performance recovery,” said Stephan Gratziani, president of Herbalife.

The full range of quality Herbalife® sports nutrition products are backed by science. They are NSF Certified for Sport® which means that NSF, an independent third-party lab, verified that these products do not contain unsafe levels of contaminants, prohibited substances or masking agents, and that what is on the label matches what is in the product.

The Herbalife24 sports nutrition line is used by more than 150 of its sponsored athletes and teams around the world. Many of its sponsored teams also benefit from Herbalife’s nutrition scientists who spend time with athletes educating them on the important role good nutrition plays in sports performance.

The partnership in Mexico will highlight two campaigns that seek to strengthen, support, and inspire communities in Mexico – Herbalife’s "I’m with you", which reinforces the community independent distributors build in helping consumers achieve their goals, and "We are all Olympians" where supporters of Mexico’s athletes are invited to join the athletes on the road to the Olympic competitions.

Upholding a tradition with all its sponsored athletes and teams, Herbalife will be inviting Mexico’s athletes to participate in Herbalife’s “Casa Herbalife” program, which supports nearly 40 orphanages, hospitals, schools, and organizations in Mexico and 178 nonprofit organizations worldwide, to provide proper nutrition to children.

