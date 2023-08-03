Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (Q2 2023 Earnings) May 02, 2023 Corporate Speakers: Michael O. Johnson; Herbalife Ltd.; Chairman & CEO

Thank you, Tuwanda, and good afternoon, evening, everyone. Joining us today are Michael Johnson, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Alex Amezquita, our Chief Financial Officer. Following today's call, the presentation materials will also be made available under the Investor Relations section of our website. And with that, I will now turn the call over to Chairman and CEO, Michael Johnson.

Following today's call, the presentation materials will also be made available under the Investor Relations section of our website. And with that, I will now turn the call over to Chairman and CEO, Michael Johnson. Michael O. Johnson^ Thank you, Erin, and good afternoon and good evening, everyone. I want to start today with one simple message, that our team and I are feeling as confident about Herbalife today as we ever have. There are so many good things going on in our company. We are building strong momentum and our trends are improving. Our net sales for the quarter were $1.3 billion, and this is the second quarter in a row that our year-over-year net sales trends improved. In addition, our overall financial performance has improved from the first quarter of this year. And while Alex will present all the numbers, I can confidently say we're making steady progress. Since our last earnings call, we've been on a world tour. We've hosted 5 Extravaganza. And for those who aren't familiar, these are large multi-dayin-person regional distributor training events. We started in Singapore, and then we were off to Nanjing, Lima and Bengaluru. And just last weekend, we were in San Antonio, Texas. And it's important to note that these are the first in-person events we've held in Singapore, China, Peru and India since 2019. This is a time for our distributors to train, to motivate, to understand, to shape the business methods and develop recruiting techniques and reenergize their business. Over 90,000 of our distributors attended these 5 events. In Singapore, many of our distributors were first-time attendees. In Nanjing, a majority of the attendees were millennials and Gen Z. In Lima, the event sold out in 2 months, so we offered a virtual option, which garnered an estimated 10,000 additional virtual distributor attendees. In Bengaluru, we had a record attendance, so we split the main event into 2 separate sessions. And in Texas, in addition to our main event, we hosted a mega fit hour and filled the streets of San Antonio with distributors working out in the heat and the heart of Texas. I spent a lot of time with many distributors at these events to understand their stories and how their businesses are doing. Our distributors are more energized and engaged in our business than I've ever seen. We'll be back on the road in September as we head to Kazakhstan, Mexico, Brazil and Poland. These events are super important and set in motion new recruiting and retailing activity. It goes without saying, our Herbalife distributors are our #1 asset, and they are gifted entrepreneurs. We have many long-term successful distributors with solid down line organizations, and we also have many upcoming leaders from younger generations that are introducing new innovative daily methods of operations or as we say, DMOs. They are embracing the healthy active lifestyle movement with weight loss and transformation challenges, fit camps, digital marathons and even more. We recognize our world is evolving, and our business is evolving to modernize with it. We are continuing to launch products on a regional basis. During the second quarter we launched a Red Ginseng product in an individual ready-to-drink format, locally produced for the Korean marketplace. In this past week under the North American Extravaganza, we launched our vegan line, Herbalife V, for the U.S. marketplace. This line includes 5 plant-based products, including 2 protein shakes, a greens booster, a digestive support and immune support product. The plant baseline is made with organic ingredients backed by science, quality tested and easy to incorporate into a daily routine. They are third-party certified vegan organic Kosher and non-GMO. And I can attest, they all taste great.

Initial reactions from distributors have been overwhelmingly positive. The plant baseline opens the door to not only a whole new group of customers and distributors, but also provides an opportunity for existing distributors to expand their business. This launch is a testament to our commitment of product quality and market innovation. Speaking of quality and innovation, our internal team, world-class technical partners and a team of distributors have been fully immersed and engaged in the development of Herbalife One, our new fully integrated modernized digital technology platform. We're excited about this digital frontier. It is the face of the new Herbalife. That's a modern look and feel and is more representative of our new brand. It will streamline distributors' businesses, accelerate data utilization, reduce costs and simplify transactions for both distributors and customers. With this, we are launching a new Herbalife and are supporting our distributors and their customers with a modern and innovative tools in order for them to grow their businesses. This quarter, we began launching Herbalife One. We kick off the website launch in Singapore, where we will test, refine and optimize the content and functionality as necessary prior to expanding it to approximately 40 additional markets that represent approximately 80% of our sales by the end of this year. Later this year, we plan to launch the new distributor e-commerce platform in the U.K. and Spain, with the majority of the remaining markets to launch in 2024. This has been a tremendous undertaking by the team and is a critical step as we continue to modernize and move towards our next chapter of Herbalife growth. As you've seen in the press, the GLP agonist drugs are getting a lot of headlines. They were first approved by the FDA in 2005 to treat type 2 diabetes. And recently, certain brands of the drugs have been approved for weight loss, and we are watching this trend closely. We recognize that GLP-1 drugs do help certain individuals, and we are evaluating various paths and how Herbalife and our distributors can benefit from this potential demand, whether it is through a telehealth solution or providing support to adhere to a healthy lifestyle. But as we know, developing better nutritional and healthy active lifestyle habits requires behavioral change, which is a core strength of our distributor base and this is no different for those who are interested in the GLP-1 drugs. We will continue to study this and when we see an opportunity to capitalize on it, we will. I'm also very excited to announce an addition to our executive management team. After more than 32 years as an independent distributor and a proven track record of global business growth across 70 markets throughout North America, South America, Europe and Asia, Stephan Gratziani, will join the company as Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to me. This is a game changer. Our team internally and our distributors see this is a great opportunity to advance our business models, open our minds to greater opportunities and improve our speed to market. Stephan is one of our top 3 independent distributors in the world for 2022. He was named of the company's Chairman Club in 2010, and in 2018, he achieved the highest distributor level of Founder's Circle. He has built a tremendously successful business, and this is a wonderful opportunity for all of us. I have worked closely alongside Stephan for years. During his time as a distributor, he has been an integral member of various strategy and planning groups for distributors and the company. He is highly effective as a strategist and one of the most data analytic-driven people I know. He brings a new voice inside the company, the voice of the distributor with valuable field experience. In the ever-changing landscape of our business, we want the distributor voice to be even more integral as a part of our company.

Herbalife, as you know, is different than other companies that operate traditional business distribution channels. All of our top line growth comes through the performance of our distributors, how well the company and its distributors work together and support each other in order to fulfill their individual responsibilities will dictate our potential for growth in the future. As we look to the future, Stephan will create even more synergy in alignment between the company and our distributors. It will be an advantage to have an executive who can leverage the decades he has spent developing skill sets, building sales teams and processes and navigating an ever-shifting marketplace. It is important to note that in connection with Stephan becoming an employee of the company, we have agreed to suspend his Herbalife distributorship and he has waived any rights to its distributorship earnings under the company's marketing plan during the term of his employment with the company. In addition, on Tuesday, Stephan stepped down from our Board of Directors. I would also like to announce that John DeSimone will transition from his position as Chief Strategic Officer to Special Adviser to Herbalife. John has also been an integral part of our organization for nearly 16 years and will continue to play a pivotal role going forward. I'm feeling really confident about Herbalife, more today than I ever have. We told you last quarter that our trends indicate we would see growth in the fourth quarter. And from where we are sitting today, we believe all key indicators are we will return to growth in the fourth quarter of this year. Things are changing in our world. With the gig economy, healthy lifestyle trends and consumer preferences, we believe we are well positioned to evolve in this changing world, and we'll continue to leverage best practices around the globe. Coming out of the pandemic, changes sped up, how we recruit, introduce and create successful business flow for a new distributor is job one for everyone at Herbalife. We're moving in the right direction. Herbalife One is progressing and on track. Our Board, distributors and management are all committed to our return to growth and margin expansion initiatives. We are laser-focused on the top and bottom line growth. I'm extremely confident in our decision to bring Stephan in to join the team. As I said before and we'll say again, we believe this is a game changer and will move the needle. And before I hand it over to Alex, I want to express my commitment to all our stakeholders. I'm more committed than ever to staying through this turnaround and ensuring a proper succession plan is in place. And with that, I'll turn it over to Alex, and we'll come back for closing remarks following the Q&A. Alexander R. Amezquita^ Thank you, Michael. I'll begin my section with the key financial highlights for the quarter. First, second quarter net sales of $1.3 billion were down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. This marks our second consecutive quarter of improved year-over-year reported net sales trends. Second, Q2 gross profit margin of 77% was a sequential improvement from the first quarter. The pricing actions taken over the past year have led to an approximate 300 basis point benefit to gross margin. The impacts of input cost inflation and FX continue to be a headwind to gross profit margin with approximately 180 basis points and approximately 90 basis points of headwind, respectively, compared to the second quarter of last year. Third, Q2 adjusted EBITDA was $170 million, achieving margin at 12.9%, which was a 260 basis point improvement from Q1 of 2023. Fourth, adjusted diluted EPS of $0.74 was negatively impacted by a $0.12 currency headwind and $0.06 6-monthtrue-up for an upward