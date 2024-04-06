Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) (the “Company”), a premier health and wellness company, community and platform, today announced it is in the process of completing its previously announced $1.2 billion secured refinancing, which is expected to include a $400 million, 5-year senior secured Term Loan B facility. In addition, the Company intends to refinance its current $330 million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in March 2025, with a $400 million, 4-year senior secured revolving credit facility.

The Company expects to use the proceeds from the refinancings to repay its 2018 Term Loan A, Term Loan B, and revolving credit facility, as well as a portion of the 2025 Senior Notes.

“We are pleased that this transaction will allow us to remain focused on positioning Herbalife for continued growth and returning value to our shareholders,” said John DeSimone, Chief Financial Officer.

The terms of the proposed refinancing transactions will be disclosed upon completion of the transactions. The proposed refinancing transactions are expected to close on April 12, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. There can be no assurance that any of the refinancings will occur successfully, or at all.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

