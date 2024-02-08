Customized Product Combos to Support Long-Term Weight Loss with Balanced Nutrition Will Be Launched First in the United States and Puerto Rico

Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company and community, announced today the launch of the Herbalife® GLP-1 Nutrition Companion, a new range of food and supplement product combos fueled by the #1 Protein Shake in the World* and intended to support the nutritional needs of individuals on GLP-1 and other weight-loss medications. Herbalife’s Classic and Vegan options are now available in the United States and Puerto Rico in a variety of flavors.

Recent research has shown that people taking GLP-1 weight-loss medications may experience decreases in muscle density and malnutrition. Herbalife is dedicated to addressing these nutritional deficiencies through the new combos that include nutrition products designed to deliver protein and fiber. Additionally, the Company’s independent distributors create a supportive community to help consumers develop proper nutrition habits while on weight-loss drugs and maintain those habits after the drug treatment ends.

“Weight-loss drugs curb your appetite, so people taking medications like GLP-1 Agonist may have difficulty getting all the macronutrients, micronutrients or physical activity they need for optimal muscular, cardiovascular and brain health,” said Kent Bradley, M.D., MBA, MPH, chief health and nutrition officer at Herbalife. “Individuals taking these medications should supplement with products that help meet these needs and focus on making foundational lifestyle changes to achieve sustainable weight loss.”

The Herbalife® GLP-1 Nutrition Companion includes:

Classic Product Combo Formula 1 Healthy Meal Nutritional Shake Mix (the #1 Protein Shake in the World * ) Protein Drink Mix Active Fiber Complex

Vegan Product Combo HERBALIFE V Plant-Based Protein Shake HERBALIFE V Plant-Based Digestive Support † HERBALIFE V Plant-Based Greens Booster



Each product combo provides vital protein to help build muscle tissue and maintain lean muscle mass while providing energy and fiber to promote regularity and a healthy digestive system. Additionally, the Classic combo delivers essential vitamins and minerals to support overall health, while the Vegan combo also delivers three organic blends of 20 fruits and vegetables.

“Our independent Distributors help their customers meet their weight-loss goals and establish healthy habits with nutritious products, combined with coaching and a supportive community,” said Humbi Calleja, vice president and general manager of Herbalife, North America.

For more than 43 years, Herbalife has been supporting consumers in their commitment to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle, including those on their weight-loss journey. Herbalife provides independent Distributors with access to science-backed products, a business opportunity, tools and support to achieve a balanced lifestyle and help their customers do the same. Herbalife products support performance and provide supplementation for an active lifestyle.

For more information on the Herbalife® GLP-1 Nutrition Companion, please visit Herbalife.com. Herbalife products are available exclusively through Herbalife Independent Distributors. To purchase Herbalife’s Classic and Vegan product combos in the United States or Puerto Rico, consumers can call 1-888-443-7225. For specific questions about using Herbalife products with a GLP-1 medication or other weight-loss therapies, contact Herbalife’s dedicated team of health and safety professionals at GCS@Herbalife.com.

The Herbalife® GLP-1 Nutrition Companion is not a drug. Remember to consult your physician before you make changes to your diet during medically supervised weight loss.

*Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Consumer Health 2024ed, Protein Shake as per sports protein powder, sports protein RTDs, meal replacement, supplement nutrition drinks and protein supplements, combined % RSP share GBO, 2023 data.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial Distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.

