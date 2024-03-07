Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), a premier health and wellness company, today announced the appointment of veteran finance executive, Michael Levitt, to its Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2024. Levitt previously served on the Company’s Board as the Lead Director from 2011 to 2014. Kevin Jones, who has served as a director since 2021, will step down from his role on the Board.

“We are honored to welcome Michael back to our Board,” said Michael Johnson, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife. “Michael’s deep financial expertise, understanding of our business and shared passion for Herbalife’s vision will further strengthen our Board.”

Levitt is the Chairman of Irradiant Partners, LP, an investment management firm. He also serves as a member of the firm’s Management and Investment Committees. Prior to the launch of Irradiant Partners, he held various executive and leadership roles at several investment firms, including Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, LP, Apollo Global Management, LLC, Smith Barney Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. Levitt has also served on multiple board of director positions.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I return to Herbalife’s Board of Directors during a transformational time in the Company’s history and look forward to being a part of its future growth,” said Levitt.

The Company and its Board of Directors extend sincere appreciation to Kevin Jones for his board service, valuable perspective, leadership, and commitment to Herbalife.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

