Awards Reaffirm Herbalife’s Position as an Industry Leader in Education, Innovation and Compliance

Herbalife, a premier health and wellness company, today announced it was presented with two Brandon Hall Group Gold Excellence in Technology Awards™ for its HN Grow mobile learning application. This application equips Herbalife’s independent distributors with interactive educational materials and tools to further help them build their businesses as trusted wellness coaches.

The Company received the gold recognition in two categories - Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for Compliance Training and Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training. These awards underscore the Company’s efforts to continuously evolve its HN Grow mobile application by personalizing learning based upon the user’s experience level, as well as target relevant messaging through enhanced push notifications.

HN Grow is a mobile-first learning application that gives Herbalife independent distributors foundational knowledge, continuing education, and shareable resources to help grow their businesses. The app provides on-demand access to interactive expert-led modules, podcasts, videos and training presentations to help distributors more effectively and confidently conduct their business and service their customers’ wellness needs.

“Our distributors are trusted wellness coaches and are the difference that helps their customers achieve a healthy lifestyle, so it’s important that they have easy and reliable access to important information to enhance their knowledge through our learning tools,” said Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife.

With HN Grow, Herbalife distributors can access a variety of training topics, from nutrition and products to business compliance practices. Through system integrations and triggers, distributors are prompted to complete compliance courses at certain points in their business journey, which the Company tracks for incentives and recognition.

Since 2020, the HN Grow learning application for distributors has received 13 industry awards. This is the second time the Company has won the Brandon Hall Group Technology Award for Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training. Herbalife worked with Intuition, a global knowledge solutions company, to support the back-end Learning Management System and deliver a customized learning interface for both mobile and web applications.

HN Grow has reached approximately 445,000 unique users since it launched in 2019 and is now available in 52 countries. To date, Herbalife participating distributors have completed more than 3.2 million learning modules.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts, and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation, and overall measurable benefits. The Brandon Hall Group is a global research and analyst firm in learning and development that started the Excellence in Learning awards in 1999. More on the awards program can be found here: HCM Technology Awards Program (brandonhall.com)

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

About Brandon Hall Group™

Brandon Hall Group is the only professional development company that offers data, research, insights, and certification to Learning and Talent executives and organizations. The best minds in Human Capital Management (HCM) choose Brandon Hall Group to help them create future-proof employee development plans for the new era.

For over 30 years, we have empowered, recognized, and certified excellence in organizations worldwide, influencing the development of over 10 million employees and executives. Our HCM Excellence Awards program was the first to recognize organizations for learning and talent and is the gold standard, known as the "Academy Awards of Human Capital Management."

The awards recognize the best organizations that have successfully developed and deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. We are honored to receive applications from organizations worldwide ranging from small, medium, large, and global enterprises to government, not-for-profits, and associations.

