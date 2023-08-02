Equities HLF KYG4412G1010
|16.04 USD
|-1.78%
|-3.95%
|+7.80%
|Earnings Flash (HLF) HERBALIFE Posts Q2 EPS $0.74, vs. Street Est of $0.69
|Earnings Flash (HLF) HERBALIFE Posts Q2 Revenue $1.31B, vs. Street Est of $1.277B
Transcript : Herbalife Ltd., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2023
Herbalife Ltd., formerly Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., is a global nutrition company. The Company sells weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports and fitness; and other nutrition products to and through a network of independent members (Members). In China, the Company sells its products to and through independent service providers and sales representatives to customers and preferred customers, as well as through the Company-operated retail platforms when necessary. It sells products in 95 markets throughout the world. The Company sells its products in five geographic regions: North America; Latin America, which consists of Mexico and South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), which consists of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific (excluding China); and China. The Company operates through two segments: Primary Reporting Segment and China. The Primary Reporting Segment includes the North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions.
Analysts' Consensus
Sector Special Foods & Wellbeing Products
|+7.80%
|1 615 M $
|-9.75%
|1 608 M $
|+21.64%
|1 233 M $
|+31.20%
|1 217 M $
|+42.93%
|2 137 M $
|-12.22%
|1 077 M $
|-3.80%
|974 M $
|-14.28%
|972 M $
|-9.25%
|932 M $
|+5.06%
|843 M $