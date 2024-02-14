Herbalife Ltd., formerly Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., is a global nutrition company. The Company sells weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports and fitness; and other nutrition products to and through a network of independent members (Members). In China, the Company sells its products to and through independent service providers and sales representatives to customers and preferred customers, as well as through the Company-operated retail platforms when necessary. It sells products in 95 markets throughout the world. The Company sells its products in five geographic regions: North America; Latin America, which consists of Mexico and South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), which consists of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific (excluding China); and China. The Company operates through two segments: Primary Reporting Segment and China. The Primary Reporting Segment includes the North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific regions.

Sector Food Processing