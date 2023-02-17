HERBALIFE NUTRITION, LA GALAXY, AND THE U.S. SOCCER FOUNDATION UNVEIL NEW COMMUNITY MINI-PITCH FIELDS AT DEFOREST PARK IN LONG BEACH

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition, the LA Galaxy, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation held a community ribbon-cutting ceremony at DeForest Park in Long Beach to unveil two new mini-pitch fields providing kids with a safe place to play. Created in underutilized areas, the mini-pitches are made possible through the LA Galaxy Foundation and Herbalife Nutrition's Joint Community Partnership Fund.

"Living a healthy and active lifestyle is a value the LA Galaxy and Herbalife Nutrition share with the community to instill healthy habits among young soccer fans. We are continuously committed to giving back to and improving our communities," said Humberto Calleja, vice president, General Manager of Herbalife Nutrition, North America.

The mini-pitches, located south of the existing basketball court, will include a resurfaced area as part of the transformation. The surfaces underwent crack filling, asphalt repair, and acrylic resurfacing. The navy blue and white, 27 ½ x 9-foot state-of-the-art pitches were also anchored with two futsal goals at each end and showcase logos from each of the three partners, LA Galaxy, Herbalife Nutrition, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation. These mini-pitches offer the opportunity to rejuvenate abandoned courts and areas with limited space, creating a fun and active place to celebrate the spirit of teamwork, empowerment, and fitness around soccer.

"Our partnership with Herbalife extends off the field and into the communities we serve to make impactful contributions towards the advancement of soccer in Los Angeles and around the world," said Chris Klein, President of the LA Galaxy.

The mini-pitches also mark the latest development in the U.S. Soccer Foundation's It's Everyone's Game national movement to ensure children in underserved communities can enjoy the health and youth development benefits of the game. To date, the U.S. Soccer Foundation has installed more than 500 mini-pitches nationwide. The goal is to install 1,000 by 2026.

"We're thrilled to join our longtime partners at LA Galaxy to unveil two new mini-pitches in the Long Beach community," said Ed Foster-Simeon, President & CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. "We know that soccer has the ability to bring people of all backgrounds and skill levels together, and we look forward to seeing how the community utilizes these pitches to do just that."

The mini-pitches were unveiled with the support of the City of Long Beach followed by soccer clinics led by the LA Galaxy with participation from Jordan High School's boys and girls soccer team.

"I cannot wait to see all the kids and families playing on these revitalized courts," said Mayor Rex Richardson. "There's always a demand for great spaces like this for sports in Long Beach, and this amazing project is going to be a benefit to our community for years to come. I thank our partners, the LA Galaxy, Herbalife Nutrition, and the U.S. Soccer Foundation, for their generous contribution."

To continue this mission, the LA Galaxy and Herbalife Nutrition, through the Joint Community Partnership Fund, are committed to implementing similar programs to promote soccer, healthy lifestyles, and nutrition education in underserved communities worldwide. Since 2012, the LA Galaxy and Herbalife Nutrition have donated over $2.5 million to global communities in need. As part of the extended deal, an additional $1.25 million will go to the Joint Community Partnership Fund designed to promote soccer, healthy lifestyles, and nutrition education in underserved communities.

For more information, visit www.IamHerbalifeNutrition.com.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.

About the LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer's most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record five times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014), the MLS Supporters' Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Led by LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney and President Chris Klein, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Riqui Puig, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez and Cobi Jones representing LA over the team's 27 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

ABOUT THE U.S. SOCCER FOUNDATION

The U.S. Soccer Foundation's programs are the national model for sports-based youth development in underserved communities. Since its founding in 1994, the Foundation has established programs proven to help children embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while nurturing their personal growth beyond sports. Its cost-effective, high-impact initiatives offer safe environments where kids and communities thrive. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Soccer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information visit http://www.ussoccerfoundation.org or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

