Herbalife Nutrition : Earnings Release Q2 2021

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Herbalife Nutrition reported second quarter net sales of $1.6 billion, a 15% increase compared to the second quarter 2020. This was the largest quarterly net sales result in Company history and reflects the Company's growth strategy and demand for Herbalife Nutrition products.

"We delivered double-digit net sales growth for the fourth straight quarter." said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition. "All three of our core product categories grew double-digits, which includes the Energy, Sports and Fitness category, which increased 45% compared to the prior year."

The demand for the Company's full line of nutrition products contributed to double-digit growth in over 50 of the Company's markets. In addition to the 45% growth in the Energy, Sports and Fitness category, the Company's targeted nutrition category, which includes vitamins and supplements, grew by 19%, while the Company's core weight management product category grew by 12% in the quarter.

Five of the Company's six regions experienced net sales growth with four of the regions increasing by more than 20%. In North America, net sales increased 7% compared to the second quarter of 2020. The Asia Pacific region had another quarter of substantial growth, up 38% compared to the prior year, led by India which grew 93% this quarter compared to Q2 2020. This growth was a testament to the Company's distributors as pandemic conditions continued to impact the Asia Pacific region.

Additionally, reported net income for the quarter of $144 million increased 25% compared to the second quarter 2020. The company reported year-to-date net income of $292 million.

"Our second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $262 million was a record for the second quarter in a row, resulting in over $500 million of adjusted EBITDA generated during the first half of the year." said Alex Amezquita, Chief Financial Officer, Herbalife Nutrition.

The Company is also seeing a higher interest in the business from young adults. Approximately two-thirds of new distributors and preferred customers who joined Herbalife Nutrition during the second quarter were millennials or Gen-Z.

The Company's revised full year 2021 guidance calls for net sales growth to be in a range of 8.5% to 12.5%, lowering the midpoint by 150 basis points compared to prior full year 2021 guidance. The Company also updated full year 2021 adjusted3 diluted EPS guidance to a range of $4.70 - $5.10, increasing the midpoint by $0.05 compared to prior full year 2021 guidance. Agwunobi added, "We are initiating full year 2021 guidance for adjusted EBITDA3 of $875 million - $935 million, which highlights the ongoing profitability and underpins the cash flow generation of our business."