Herbalife Nutrition : Earnings Release Q3 2022

Given the rapidly shifting macroeconomic sentiment and backdrop, as well as increased volatility in the market, the Company is withdrawing FY 2022 guidance. The Company will periodically reassess its ability to provide guidance when we believe future performance can be reasonably estimated.

During the third quarter, the Company reduced its debt levels by paying down $50 million of its revolving credit facility.

Management Commentary

Herbalife Nutrition reported net sales of $1.3 billion for the third quarter of 2022, a decrease of 9.5% compared to the prior year, which was below the Company's expectations. The Company believes that macroeconomic inflationary pressures challenged Members' operations and customer demand during the quarter. Net sales were also negatively impacted due to unfavorable geographic mix of revenue as well as the strengthening of the U.S. dollar, which drove a significant currency headwind compared to net sales the prior year.

Management took decisive actions to execute on expense management initiatives that benefited net income and also contributed to an adjusted1 EBITDA and adjusted1 EPS that were above or near the high-end of the Company's Q3 guidance range. Additionally, during the third quarter, the Company strategically reduced $50 million of its outstanding debt.

From a global perspective, some of the Company's underlying business trends and KPIs remained largely stabilized compared to Q2 levels. Worldwide active sales leaders, and new distributors and preferred customers, were slightly improved from Q2 levels. The global metrics were supported by significant strength in India and management is keenly focused on improving distributor metrics outside of India.

As such, the Company is rolling out a new campaign focused on driving new distributors to the Company. This collaboration with the Company's independent distributors has resulted in market-specific initiatives designed to attract additional distributors to join the Company in both the short and long-term. The Company is also supporting Members with the resumption of in-person events, product line expansions, and the deployment of enhanced technology tools to support their businesses.

As the Company continues to navigate the macro backdrop, profit protection initiatives remain a focal point for management. At the same time, the Company continues to invest for future growth, including its digital transformation, the Herbalife ONE platform, in addition to the development and launch of new products around the world.

"Over our 42-year history we have overcome numerous macroeconomic challenges, and many of our distributors have developed new successful sales strategies and seen positive longer-term impacts on their organizations as a result of these times, as new individuals look to the Herbalife Nutrition business opportunity as a way to supplement their income," said CEO, Michael O. Johnson. "We remain confident that the resilience of our business model, the entrepreneurial spirit of our independent distributors, the growth profile of our product categories, and the strategic actions we are taking will help us emerge from the current environment stronger than ever."

