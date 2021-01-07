Log in
Herbalife Nutrition : Enters Baked Goods Category and Introduces Protein Baked Goods Mix Allowing Consumers a New Way To Make High-Protein Goods

01/07/2021 | 05:01pm EST
New Protein Baked Goods Mix Offers Healthy Options for Snacking and Breakfast, Across the US, Puerto Rico and Canada

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today launched Protein Baked Goods Mix, officially entering the baked goods category. Specially formulated to be combined with Formula 1 Healthy Meal Nutritional Shake Mix, consumers can now make high-protein and nutritious muffins, waffles, donuts and pancakes offering a new way to consume protein throughout the day to help satisfy hunger and keep weight-management goals on track.

“Daypart offerings have been increasingly growing, and we are excited to enter this space with the introduction of the Protein Baked Goods Mix, a nutritious and convenient way to increase consumers’ protein intake at any time of the day,” said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president, managing director, North America.

Breakfast, once considered the most important meal of the day, is no longer the case, as consumers' consumption habits have shifted in recent years. According to research, half (46%) of consumers enjoy eating breakfast foods at non-traditional times, especially at dinner (56%). The popularity of breakfast foods may be tied to increasing protein-rich options and snacking occasions among millennial consumers.

“We are committed to developing products to help consumers stay on track with their healthy lifestyle goals while offering healthy options like our Protein Baked Goods Mix, packed with protein and key nutrients to help satisfy people’s tastes while adding variety to their meals,” said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition.

When combined with any flavor of Formula 1, Protein Baked Goods Mix makes a nutrient-dense muffin that is gluten-free, low glycemici, suitable for vegetariansii and people with diabetes,iii and contains:

  • 24 grams of high-quality protein
  • 21 vitamins and minerals
  • 190 calories
  • 5 grams of fiber
  • No artificial sweeteners*i

To make a protein muffin, combine Protein Baked Goods Mix with any Formula 1 Meal Replacement shake flavor in a mug, add water and microwave for 3 minutes. No eggs, no milk needed.

For more baked goods recipes using Protein Baked Goods Mix, including pancakes and waffles, visit Herbalife.com/recipes.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities worldwide.

For more information on nutrition, visit Herbalife.com

_____________________________________

i When combined with Formula 1 that is made with no artificial sweeteners, is Gluten-Free and Low GI.
ii Products do not contain any meat, poultry, fish, seafood, or insects.
iii Herbalife products do not treat diabetes, but diabetics can use them. When prepared with Formula 1.


© Business Wire 2021
