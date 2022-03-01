Herbalife Nutrition Executives to Host Fireside Chat on Growth Strategies and Opportunities at 2022 Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will be hosting a fireside chat at the 2022 Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8, at 8:50 a.m. (EST), at the St. Regis New York. The fireside chat will be available for viewing, on the Herbalife Nutrition investor relations website, https://ir.herbalife.com, following the event.

Chief Financial Officer, Alex Amezquita, and senior director of investor relations, Eric Monroe, will discuss the company’s growth strategies and financial performance. The company also welcomes investors, industry analysts, media, and other interested parties to visit the company’s investor site where investor presentations are available.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in 95 individual markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.

