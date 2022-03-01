Log in
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.

Herbalife Nutrition Executives to Host Fireside Chat on Growth Strategies and Opportunities at 2022 Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

03/01/2022 | 08:35am EST
Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, announced today that its executives will be hosting a fireside chat at the 2022 Bank of America Consumer & Retail Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8, at 8:50 a.m. (EST), at the St. Regis New York. The fireside chat will be available for viewing, on the Herbalife Nutrition investor relations website, https://ir.herbalife.com, following the event.

Chief Financial Officer, Alex Amezquita, and senior director of investor relations, Eric Monroe, will discuss the company’s growth strategies and financial performance. The company also welcomes investors, industry analysts, media, and other interested parties to visit the company’s investor site where investor presentations are available.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in 95 individual markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, Herbalife Nutrition is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.


08:35aHerbalife Nutrition Executives to Host Fireside Chat on Growth Strategies and Opportuni..
02/24SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Joining Late Surge
02/24SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Bruised in Thursday Selloff Although Cyclicals Resisting S..
02/24Herbalife Nutrition Opens Expansive State-of-the-Art Facility in India to Meet Continue..
02/24Herbalife Nutrition Opens Expansive Facility in India to Meet Continued Local and Globa..
02/24B. Riley Lowers Herbalife Nutrition's Price Target to $50 from $58 After 'Slight' Reven..
MT
02/23TRANSCRIPT : Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 23, 2022
02/23Herbalife Nutrition Q4 Results Miss Expectations, Sets Below-Consensus FY22 EPS Guidanc..
02/23HERBALIFE NUTRITION : Announces Full Year Record Results for the Second Consecutive Year -..
02/23Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Quarter Ending March ..
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 851 M - -
Net income 2022 409 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 975 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,74x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 550 M 3 550 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 80,5%
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 35,58 $
Average target price 57,20 $
Spread / Average Target 60,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Agwunobi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John G. DeSimone President
Alexander Amezquita Chief Financial Officer
Mark J. Schissel Chief Operating Officer
Andy Dunbar Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.-13.07%3 550
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-8.12%6 676
BALCHEM CORPORATION-17.95%4 480
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-4.67%4 001
MEDIFAST, INC.-14.98%2 139
USANA HEALTH SCIENCES, INC.-13.03%1 713