Herbalife Nutrition Experts Invited to Present at Scientific Nutrition and Wellness Leadership Conferences Worldwide

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, announced today that leading experts from its staff of over 300 scientists, along with members from its Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) and Dietetic Advisory Board (DAB), which include registered dietitians and experts in nutrition, science, and health from around the world, will participate at upcoming scientific nutrition and wellness conferences worldwide during the third and fourth quarters of 2022.

These conferences bring together government officials, key industry leaders, experts, professionals, and students, all dedicated to advancing nutrition science and healthy and sustainable food production. Each event features professionals and experts in their field, sharing important knowledge that will ultimately benefit consumers.

“Nutrition research is constantly evolving around the world, and our team of nutrition and scientific experts are committed to sharing their research and educating the next generation of industry professionals to ensure a more equitable, healthier and sustainable future,” said Kent Bradley, M.D., M.B.A., M.P.H., Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition.

Presentations will cover a broad range of topics including the prevention of nutrition-related disease, digestive health, sustainable nutrition solutions, optimizing performance through effective sports nutrition, and skin care, among others.

Since the start of the third quarter, Herbalife Nutrition experts have presented at more than 10 conferences and will participate at the following events through the end of the year:

Specialised Nutrition Europe (SNE) Webinar #BeActive! Eat to Win - September 26 (European Union)

Herbalife Nutrition and SNE will host a webinar that will focus on the role of food in sports and fitness and the effects specialized sports nutrition has on a healthy lifestyle. Rute Borrego, R.D., Herbalife NAB Member, will share recommendations on sports nutrition along with Herbalife Nutrition-sponsored short track speed skater, Arianna Fontana, who will give a firsthand experience on the benefits of integrating sports nutrition with training. Amelie Baracat-Empereur, Director of Government Affairs, Herbalife Europe and Chair of the SNE public affairs working group, will moderate the event.

Politico Future of Food and Farming Summit - September 29 (France)

Herbalife Nutrition will sponsor the sixth edition of this high-level event that will gather top policymakers, industry leaders, scientists, and NGO representatives to debate the trajectory of Europe’s food and agriculture sector. Simon Branch, Senior Director Research and Development and Scientific affairs EMEAI, will present on ‘’How to support consumers to make healthy and sustainable diet choices?’’

Brazilian Sports Nutrition Meeting – October 7-8 (Brazil)

Herbalife Nutrition experts will share Herbalife24® nutrition products and information with the more than 1,500 sports nutrition dietitians expected to attend. Company experts include Thaise Mendes, M.Sc., R.D., Manager, Government Affairs, and Mariana Bomfim, R.D., Coordinator, Government Affairs.

Food & Nutrition Conference & Expo (FNCE) 2022 - October 8-11 (United States)

Registered dietitians and consumer safety experts from Herbalife Nutrition North America will share nutrition products and information with registered dietitians in attendance at the Company’s exhibit booth. Company experts include Simon Sum, DCN, RDN, ACSM-CPT, FAND, Director of North America Scientific Affairs, Susan Bowerman, M.S., R.D., CSSD, CSOWM, FAND, senior director, Worldwide Nutrition Education and Training, Michelle Ricker, R.D., NASM-CPT, ACSM-CPT, Director Worldwide Health Education and Training, Patricia Mills, M.S., senior manager, Global Product Science and Safety, Kristy Appelhans, NMD, MSRA, vice president, Global Consumer Safety, and Raushanah Najeeullah, ND, Post Market Medical Surveillance.

National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Optima Conference – October 13-15 (United States)

Michelle Ricker, R.D., NASM-CPT, ACSM-CPT, Director of Worldwide Health Education and Training at Herbalife Nutrition, will give two virtual presentations at the award-winning event that showcases leading experts and innovators in the world of fitness and wellness. Ms. Ricker’s presentations include “Digestive Health for Performance Advantage” and “Protein: Bringing the Science and Busting Myths.”

The Korean Nutrition Society Annual International Conference – October 14 (Korea)

During a session on Functional Food and Precision Nutrition, Bumjo Oh, M.D., M.P.H., Herbalife NAB Member, will give a presentation titled, “Metabolic syndrome and oxidative stress, antioxidants: prediction model for chronic disease.” Herbalife Nutrition will also present the Herbalife Nutrition Young Scientist Award given to students to encourage and support the development of new talents in innovation and new technologies in the nutrition space.

Kazakhstan Academy of Nutrition: Nutrition in Health and Sickness – October 19-20 (Kazakhstan)

The region’s first-ever conference, co-organized by National Centre of Healthy Nutrition, Herbalife Nutrition and Solgar Nutrition, will focus on the role of nutrition in disease prevention, healthy lifestyles and medical nutrition. David Heber, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, FASN and Chairman of the Herbalife Nutrition Institute and Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board Member, will give a presentation titled, “Childhood and Adolescent Obesity Provides Predictions of the Global Obesity Epidemic." John Foreyt, Ph.D., Herbalife NAB Member, will give a presentation titled, "Behavior Change and Social Support in Promoting Healthy Nutrition.” These company experts will also take part in a panel discussion around upcoming changes in Eurasian Union regulations related to specialized nutrition and food supplements.

The 7th Special Food Congress - November 15-17 (China)

Qun Zheng, Ph.D., Chairman of the Herbalife Nutrition China, will present on sustainability and package innovation to key industry leaders, experts and professionals in attendance at the congress organized by the China Nutrition and Health Product Association.

Symposium on Healthy Aging – November 29 (Brazil)

Organized by the International Life Sciences Institute (ILSI) of Brazil, Gary Small, M.D., Herbalife NAB Member, will give a virtual presentation on brain health and aging at the Symposium on Healthy Aging.

International Union of Nutritional Sciences International Congress of Nutrition - December 6-11 (Japan)

In partnership with the Nutrition Society of Malaysia, Herbalife Nutrition will sponsor a session titled, “Cardiometabolic risk reduction through lifestyle intervention studies.” Panelists and presenters will include Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board Members Rimbawan, Ph.D. of Indonesia, and Chin-Kun Wang, M.D., Ph.D., of Taiwan. This conference is held every four years to promote advancement in nutrition science, research, and development through international cooperation at the global level.

76th Annual Scientific Meeting and Showcase of the Society of Cosmetic Chemists (SCC) – December 12-14 (United States)

Mylene Apelo, Principal Scientist, Research and Development, and June Tacsuan, Research Scientist, Research and Development, Herbalife Nutrition, will present a product poster on Herbalife Nutrition Enrichual Hemp Facial Serum, Enrichual Hemp Relief Balm, Herbalife SKIN® Protective Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Sunscreen and Herbal Aloe Face & Body Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 30.

2023 AmCham Citizen’s Health Forum – December 18 (Taiwan)

Herbalife Nutrition NAB Members Chin-Kun Wang, Ph.D., Zhen-Yu Chen, Ph.D., will present during a session on healthcare promotion. The forum will be held in conjunction with the International Conference of Health Evaluation and Promotion 2022 and will target thousands of global healthcare professionals.

