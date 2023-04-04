Advanced search
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.

(HLF)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-04 pm EDT
15.59 USD   -2.81%
04:16pHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call
BU
03/30Herbalife and The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Expand Partnership to Reduce Global Hunger and Malnutrition with Leading Anti-Hunger Organization, Feed the Children
BU
03/28Herbalife Scientists and Experts to Participate in Scientific Conferences and Present Nutrition Research in the Second Quarter
BU
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call

04/04/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., a global health and wellness company and community, will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The same day, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), the Company’s senior management team will host an investor conference call to discuss its recent financial results and provide an update on current business trends.

Participants will need to register to receive dial-in information to the call, and may do so by visiting https://register.vevent.com/register/BI201fb177381c41348bbe6ddacd606d71. Additionally, a live webcast of the financial results presentation will be simultaneously available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hkz6x6y6.

A replay of the event will be available following the completion of the conference call in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.herbalife.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the Company’s investor relations site.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 922 M - -
Net income 2023 280 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,44x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 584 M 1 584 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 10 100
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,04 $
Average target price 21,00 $
Spread / Average Target 30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael O. Johnson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Amezquita Chief Financial Officer
Mark J. Schissel Chief Operating Officer
Andy Dunbar Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Carmona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.7.80%1 584
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-3.25%8 092
BYHEALTH CO.,LTD-1.18%5 195
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.32.61%4 528
BALCHEM CORPORATION3.58%4 085
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY3.79%3 927
