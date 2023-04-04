Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., a global health and wellness company and community, will release its first quarter 2023 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The same day, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), the Company’s senior management team will host an investor conference call to discuss its recent financial results and provide an update on current business trends.

Participants will need to register to receive dial-in information to the call, and may do so by visiting https://register.vevent.com/register/BI201fb177381c41348bbe6ddacd606d71. Additionally, a live webcast of the financial results presentation will be simultaneously available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hkz6x6y6.

A replay of the event will be available following the completion of the conference call in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.herbalife.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the Company’s investor relations site.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230404005096/en/