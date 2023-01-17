Advanced search
2023-01-17
16.96 USD   +3.04%
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call

01/17/2023 | 04:18pm EST
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., a premier global nutrition company, will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results after the close of trading on the NYSE on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The same day, at 5:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. PT), the Company’s senior management team will host an investor conference call to discuss its recent financial results and provide an update on current business trends.

Participants will need to register to receive dial-in information to the call, and may do so by visiting https://register.vevent.com/register/BIc9e1ccc5707b4b0fbcc0e637bdb8a8bf. Additionally, a live webcast of the financial results presentation will be simultaneously available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n7dvdu8i.

A replay of the event will be available following the completion of the conference call in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://ir.herbalife.com. The webcast will also be archived and available on the Company’s investor relations site.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 166 M - -
Net income 2022 281 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 611 M 1 611 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,33x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 89,6%
Technical analysis trends HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 16,46 $
Average target price 28,50 $
Spread / Average Target 73,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael O. Johnson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Amezquita Chief Financial Officer
Mark J. Schissel Chief Operating Officer
Andy Dunbar Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Carmona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.10.62%1 611
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.2.61%8 798
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.4.08%6 044
BALCHEM CORPORATION6.80%4 191
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.5.30%3 655
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-4.92%3 598