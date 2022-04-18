Log in
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.

(HLF)
04/18 04:00:02 pm EDT
28.17 USD   -5.22%
Herbalife Nutrition Nominates Global Business Executive Celine Del Genes to Bring Additional Expertise and Leadership to Its Board of Directors
BU
04/05Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Investor Call
BU
03/30Financial Shares Fall Amid Statements From Fed Officials -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Herbalife Nutrition Nominates Global Business Executive Celine Del Genes to Bring Additional Expertise and Leadership to Its Board of Directors

04/18/2022 | 04:41pm EDT
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, today announced that business executive, Celine Del Genes, has been named a nominee for Herbalife Nutrition’s Board of Directors in the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Del Genes is the Global General Manager of Specialist Sports at adidas AG which includes tennis, rugby and management of Olympic Games.

“With more than 20 years of global experience at adidas, Celine would bring significant business leadership, especially in the areas of marketing and sports,” said John Agwunobi, Chairman and CEO of Herbalife Nutrition. “Her full range of skills will complement those of our existing Board members, and I know she will be an invaluable asset as we continue elevating and growing our business.”

With the nomination of Celine Del Genes, the slate for the Board includes 11 directors, six of whom are members of diverse communities.

“Ensuring quality nutrition and economic opportunities are more available around the world is critically important and with the support of Herbalife Nutrition’s shareholders, I know my experience in building brands will help drive future growth and create even more shareholder value,” said Celine Del Genes.

Prior to her current role, Celine Del Genes held a range of global executive positions within the adidas organization, as well as Reebok International, and has extensive experience in successful product launches around the world, including Europe, Asia, and North America.

Herbalife Nutrition encourages investors to visit its investor relations website, ir.herbalife.com, for financial and other updated information.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF) is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, our 50th anniversary.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 849 M - -
Net income 2022 409 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,30x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 967 M 2 967 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 82,3%
Managers and Directors
John O. Agwunobi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John G. DeSimone President
Alexander Amezquita Chief Financial Officer
Mark J. Schissel Chief Operating Officer
Andy Dunbar Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
