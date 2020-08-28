Log in
Herbalife Nutrition : Scientists and Experts to Present Research Virtually at Upcoming Global Nutrition and Scientific Conferences

08/28/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE: HLF), a premier global nutrition company, announced today that leaders and experts from its staff of more than 300 scientists and Ph.D.s, and from its advisory boards, will participate at upcoming nutrition and scientific conferences worldwide. Presentations will cover a broad range of nutrition and food safety related topics, including impact of nutrition and lifestyle on healthy brain aging as well as advanced testing tools and analytical methods for probiotics, botanicals and nutrients in food and dietary supplements.

"As a leading nutrition company, we have made a commitment to investing in technology, facilities and most importantly, an accomplished scientific team that is recognized worldwide for their leadership in nutrition and food science," said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition experts will present virtually at the following events during the remainder of 2020:

GANEPAO 2020—August 31 – September 3

Gary Small, M.D., and Carolina Pimentel, Ph.D., Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board Members, will present at the symposium on “Nutritional and other strategies for successful aging: form brain health to body composition.”

  • On September 2, Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board Member, Gary Small, M.D., will give a presentation titled, “Brain health: how to maintain cognition function throughout life stages.”
  • On September 2, Herbalife Nutrition’s Dietetic Advisory Board Member, Carolina Pimentel, Ph.D., will give a presentation titled, “Protein as a resource to maintain body composition and its importance in aging.

AOAC International Annual Conference—September 8 - 24

Herbalife Nutrition’s scientific staff will present research on portable molecular analytic tools for botanical identification and probiotic genome sequencing.

Scientific Sessions:

  • On September 16, Deborah McKenzie of AOAC will be joined by panelists Silva Babajanian, M.S., and Quanyin Gao, Ph.D., both directors at Herbalife Nutrition Quality Control Lab, for a session titled, “Probiotic identification and quantitation.”

Research Poster Presentations:

Analytical Methods for Botanical Ingredients

  • Field Botanical Identification using Portable Molecular Analytical Tools
  • HPTLC1, HPLC2 and DNA Barcoding Identification of Cyclocarya paliurus
  • Identification and Differentiation of Cinnamomum cassia, Cinnamomum zelyanicum, and Cinnamomum burmannii barks Using HPTLC
  • An Improved Method for the Determination of Acidic Polysaccharides in Ginseng
  • Method Development and Validation for Quantitation of Alliin and Allicinin Garlic Raw Material and Garlic Tablets by HPLC

Analytical Methods for Nutrients and Bioactives

  • K-mer-based Analysis on Whole Genome Sequencing Data for Probiotic Strain Differentiation
  • Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) Identification of Raw Materials in Quality Control
  • Rapid Determination of Inositol by UPLC-QDa5
  • Rapid Identification of Single-Organism Powdered Probiotic Raw Material and Finished Product via MALDI-TOF Methodology
  • A Single laboratory Validation of a HPLC UV3 method for Simultaneously Quantitation of 13 Citrus Bioflavonoids
  • A Single Laboratory Validation of the Test Method for Determination of γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in Food by HPLC, using 6-aminoqunolyl-N-hydroxysuccinimidyl carbamate (AQC)
  • A Single Laboratory Validation of a Test Method for the determination of free Lutein and β-carotene in products adding with Lutein Esters and Beta-carotene
  • A Single Laboratory Validation of Test Method for the Quantitation of individual Sugars and Sugar alcohol in protein powder matrix by LC/MS/MS4

Herbalife Nutrition will be one of the sponsors at FINUT 2020 Conference on Food and Nutrition (Oct 13-17). Company scientists and registered dietitians will also be engaging with conference attendees at an Herbalife Nutrition virtual booth at American Public Health Association (Oct 24-28), and at the Food and Nutrition Conference and Expo (Oct 17-20).

1HPTLC: High-performance thin-layer chromatography
2HPLC: High-performance liquid chromatography
3HPLC UV: High-performance liquid chromatography Ultraviolet
4LC/MS/MS: Liquid chromatography–mass spectrometry
5UPLC-QDa: Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography Quadrupole Dalton

For more information, please visit IAmHerbalifeNutrition.com.

Herbalife Nutrition also encourages investors to visit its investor relations website at ir.herbalife.com as financial and other information is updated, and new information is posted.

About Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

The Company is a global company that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a proven business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers high-quality, science-backed products, sold in over 90 countries by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company’s global campaign to eradicate hunger, the Company is also committed to bringing nutrition and education to communities around the world.


© Business Wire 2020
