Herbalife Nutrition Survey Reveals That 33% of Americans Who Made 2023 New Year's Resolutions, Already Doubting Their Ability to Achieve Their Goals

Expert Recommends Five Simple and Attainable Resolutions for Better Health in 2023

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the fifth annual "Writing Off the End of the Year" survey commissioned by Herbalife Nutrition, while 60% of Americans planned to break their healthy diets at the end of the year, almost half (46%) planned to make a New Year's resolution, many of which are focused on improving their health. Like last year's findings, one-third (33%) of Americans who make New Year's resolutions have doubts they will be able to stick to their goals.

The most successful New Year's health resolutions combine nutritious balanced diets, exercise, and attainable goals.

"The New Year is an excellent time to get back on track with a renewed commitment to year-round health, but many consumers are falling short of their goals for a healthier lifestyle because they don't plan for success," said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition. "It's important to keep in mind that the most successful New Year's health resolutions combine nutritious balanced diets and exercise, along with specific and attainable goals."

The study, commissioned by Herbalife Nutrition, surveyed 2,000 Americans and 2,750 international respondents from five different countries. It examined pre, during and post-holiday eating habits and attitudes, revealing that over half (53%) admitted to breaking their diets at the end of the year, with 37% saying that was specifically due to holiday food temptations. The average respondent said they expected to gain five and a half pounds before 2023, in addition to any weight they're still carrying from last year's holiday season. However, this year's research shows that respondents expected to gain two and a half pounds less than last year's survey (eight pounds) which may reflect a heightened commitment to better health and wellness because of the pandemic.

In addition, the survey revealed that the top New Year's resolutions for 2023 demonstrate that consumers are prioritizing health, nutrition, and wellness. In fact, of the 46% of people who planned to make New Year's resolutions for 2023, a 7% increase from last year (39%), health goals continue to top the list:

Save more money (57%)

Eat healthier (55%)

Exercise more (54%)

Focus on self-care (49%)

Improve work/life balance (42%)

However, while almost half of respondents are actively setting resolutions for 2023, keeping these resolutions can be easier said than done with most consumers quitting shortly after the beginning of the year. In fact, studies show that only about 8% of people keep their resolutions year-round.

"Historically, whenever people set health-related New Year's resolutions, they tend to be weight related and extreme like daily visits to the gym, setting out to rid one's cabinets of all unhealthy foods, or even following fad diets," explained Bradley. "What many people tend to overlook is that better health and fitness isn't a quick fix, but that taking a balanced, realistic approach and embracing health and fitness as a lifestyle can help ensure long-term success."

Bradley recommends these five attainable New Year's resolutions to help people lose holiday weight and achieve better health in the New Year and beyond:

Take small and specific steps. Resolve to "workout three times a week" rather than "exercise more" or "add 1 vegetable to each meal" rather than "eat more vegetables." Starting small is manageable and easy to build upon.

Resolve to "workout three times a week" rather than "exercise more" or "add 1 vegetable to each meal" rather than "eat more vegetables." Starting small is manageable and easy to build upon. Use the buddy system. Find a friend or group of like-minded people to support you and help keep each other accountable.

Find a friend or group of like-minded people to support you and help keep each other accountable. Avoid fad diets. Fad diets do not address the problems that cause people to gain weight and tend to require the elimination of foods that aren't unhealthy, which can result in nutritional deficiencies.

Fad diets do not address the problems that cause people to gain weight and tend to require the elimination of foods that aren't unhealthy, which can result in nutritional deficiencies. Incorporate protein in every meal . Protein helps build and maintain lean muscle mass. It also helps to make meals more satisfying. Including protein-rich foods like lean meat, poultry, eggs, legumes, and seeds at every meal and snack helps satisfy hunger over the course of the day.

. Protein helps build and maintain lean muscle mass. It also helps to make meals more satisfying. Including protein-rich foods like lean meat, poultry, eggs, legumes, and seeds at every meal and snack helps satisfy hunger over the course of the day. Ditch the "all or nothing" mentality. Letting go of the "all or nothing" mentality will help you stay consistent and get moving daily. Something is always better than nothing. If there isn't time for a 30-minute workout, do 15. This also goes for diet. If you eat off plan, don't see it as failure and throw in the towel. Instead, take stock and adjust your diet to ensure it's fulfilling and meeting your nutritional needs.

Additional resources for living a healthy active lifestyle can be found at IamHerbalifeNutrition.com.

