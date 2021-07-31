Herbalife Nutrition : Ziaire Williams' Childhood Hoop Dreams Realized On 2021 NBA Draft Night

Herbalife Nutrition Congratulates Its Sponsored Basketball Athlete on Going Pro

Herbalife Nutrition sponsored athlete Ziaire Williams, who played forward at Stanford University, was selected in the first round of this year's NBA* Draft.

Williams, the 10th overall pick on Thursday night who will play for the Memphis Grizzlies**, has been training alongside Joe Abunassar, founder, and president of the Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center, for the past three years in preparation for the draft. The facility is recognized as the premier destination for basketball, welcoming players of all levels.

“Training at the facility was not only about developing my technical skills, but I also learned how proper nutrition could elevate my game on the court," said Williams.

Williams, a five-star recruit out of high school, played college basketball at Stanford University before declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft. He also helped lead the United States to a gold medal at the 2019 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup in Greece.

"We have worked very hard with Ziaire for several years at IMPACT to help him reach his lifelong goal of playing professional basketball, pushing him both physically and mentally and we were thrilled to hear his name called in the Lottery of the draft as the 10th pick overall,” said Abunassar. “It's an amazing accomplishment for him and just the start of a very successful professional career."

Williams has access to expert nutritionists, trainers, and the Herbalife24 NSF Certified for Sports®*** product line. His go-to, Herbalife24 Rebuild Strength Strawberry Shortcake, is made to help athletes recover, repair, and support the growth of muscles immediately after a workout****.

“We’ve worked with athletes heading to the pros to provide them with sports nutrition products they can trust and count on to maximize their performance both on and off the court," said Ibi Montesino, senior vice president and managing director for North America, Herbalife Nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, is recognized for its Herbalife24® product line, NSF Certified for Sport® that is free from athletic banned substances. In addition, all claims made on the label have been independently verified, and the product line is available exclusively through Herbalife Nutrition independent distributors.

More than 200 players ranging from professionals, collegiate stars, and high school players and teams worldwide have trained at the facility. In addition to developing skills on the court, athletes also learn about the importance of nutrition.

Herbalife Nutrition sponsors more than 150 sports events, teams, and athletes around the world. To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition-sponsored athletes, visit IamHerbalifeNutrition.com.

