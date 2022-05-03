Log in
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
News
Summary
HLF
KYG4412G1010
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
(HLF)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
05/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
27.57
USD
+3.07%
05:16p
Herbalife Nutrition's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Fall; Full-Year Adjusted EPS Guidance Lowered -- Shares Drop After-Hours
MT
04:28p
Earnings Flash (HLF) HERBALIFE NUTRITION Reports Q1 EPS $0.99, vs. Street Est of $0.90
MT
04:27p
Earnings Flash (HLF) HERBALIFE NUTRITION Posts Q1 Revenue $1.34B, vs. Street Est of $1.38B
MT
Transcript : Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
05/03/2022
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. On the call today is Dr. John Agwunobi, the company's Chairman and CEO; John...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
05:16p
Herbalife Nutrition's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Fall; Full-Year Adjusted EPS Guid..
MT
04:28p
Earnings Flash (HLF) HERBALIFE NUTRITION Reports Q1 EPS $0.99, vs. Street Est of $0.90
MT
04:27p
Earnings Flash (HLF) HERBALIFE NUTRITION Posts Q1 Revenue $1.34B, vs. Street Est of $1...
MT
04:23p
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04:18p
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission of Ma..
AQ
04:18p
Herbalife Nutrition Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Updates Full Year 2022 Gui..
BU
12:16p
EARNINGS REACTION HISTORY
: HERBALIFE LTD, 55.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.8% Sensitive
MT
04/26
Forbes Magazine Recognizes Herbalife Nutrition as One of America's Best Employers for D..
BU
04/21
North Carolina Department of Labor Recognizes Herbalife Nutrition's Winston-Salem Innov..
BU
04/20
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Signs Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Safety, to an Exclusive Sports..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
02/24
B. Riley Lowers Herbalife Nutrition's Price Target to $50 from $58 After 'Slight' Reven..
MT
2021
B. Riley Lowers Herbalife Nutrition's PT to $58 from $61 After 'Slight' Q3 Revenue Miss..
MT
2021
HERBALIFE NUTRITION
: Citigroup Adjusts Herbalife Nutrition's Price Target to $52 from $57..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
5 849 M
-
-
Net income 2022
409 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
1 977 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,77x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
2 753 M
2 753 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,81x
EV / Sales 2023
0,72x
Nbr of Employees
10 800
Free-Float
82,4%
More Financials
Chart HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
5
Last Close Price
27,57 $
Average target price
54,00 $
Spread / Average Target
95,9%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Agwunobi
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John G. DeSimone
President
Alexander Amezquita
Chief Financial Officer
Mark J. Schissel
Chief Operating Officer
Andy Dunbar
Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
-34.64%
2 671
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.
-13.98%
10 386
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.
-25.56%
5 164
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY
-3.06%
4 045
BALCHEM CORPORATION
-27.56%
3 931
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
0.00%
2 907
More Results
