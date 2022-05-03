Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLF   KYG4412G1010

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.

(HLF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/03 04:00:02 pm EDT
27.57 USD   +3.07%
05:16pHerbalife Nutrition's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Net Sales Fall; Full-Year Adjusted EPS Guidance Lowered -- Shares Drop After-Hours
MT
04:28pEarnings Flash (HLF) HERBALIFE NUTRITION Reports Q1 EPS $0.99, vs. Street Est of $0.90
MT
04:27pEarnings Flash (HLF) HERBALIFE NUTRITION Posts Q1 Revenue $1.34B, vs. Street Est of $1.38B
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Transcript : Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022

05/03/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. On the call today is Dr. John Agwunobi, the company's Chairman and CEO; John...


© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
04:23pHERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
04:18pHERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Submission of Ma..
AQ
04:18pHerbalife Nutrition Announces First Quarter 2022 Results and Updates Full Year 2022 Gui..
BU
12:16pEARNINGS REACTION HISTORY : HERBALIFE LTD, 55.6% Follow-Through Indicator, 6.8% Sensitive
MT
04/26Forbes Magazine Recognizes Herbalife Nutrition as One of America's Best Employers for D..
BU
04/21North Carolina Department of Labor Recognizes Herbalife Nutrition's Winston-Salem Innov..
BU
04/20Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Signs Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Safety, to an Exclusive Sports..
CI
Analyst Recommendations on HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 849 M - -
Net income 2022 409 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 977 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,77x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 753 M 2 753 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 82,4%
Chart HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 27,57 $
Average target price 54,00 $
Spread / Average Target 95,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John O. Agwunobi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John G. DeSimone President
Alexander Amezquita Chief Financial Officer
Mark J. Schissel Chief Operating Officer
Andy Dunbar Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.-34.64%2 671
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.-13.98%10 386
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.-25.56%5 164
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-3.06%4 045
BALCHEM CORPORATION-27.56%3 931
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.0.00%2 907