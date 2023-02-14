Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLF   KYG4412G1010

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.

(HLF)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-14 pm EST
17.36 USD   +3.70%
05:05pHerbalife Nutrition Q4 Adjusted EPS, Sales Decline
MT
04:41pHerbalife Nutrition Posts Q4 EPS of $0.53 on Sales of $1.2 Billion, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $0.34/Share on Revenue of $1.13 Billion
MT
04:36pHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Transcript : Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023

02/14/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Herbalife Nutrition Limited. On the call today is Michael O. Johnson, the company's...


© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
05:05p Herbalife Nutrition Q4 Adjusted EPS, Sales Decline
MT
04:41p Herbalife Nutrition Posts Q4 EPS of $0.53 on Sales of $1.2 Billion, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $0.34/Share on Revenue of $1.13 Billion
MT
04:36pHerbalife Nutrition Ltd. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
04:11p Herbalife Nutrition Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
BU
02/06 Herbalife Nutrition's Expertise and Leadership in Nutrition Will Be Featured at Upcoming Conferences
BU
02/03 BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Herbalife Nutrition With Underperform Rating, $14 Price Target
MT
01/18 Herbalife Nutrition Survey Reveals That 33% of Americans Who Made 2023 New Year's Resolutions Have Already Given Up
PR
01/17 Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release Date
BU
2022 Herbalife Nutrition CEO, Michael O. Johnson, Agrees to $1 Salary and Removing 'Interim' Title
AQ
2022 Herbalife Nutrition Says CEO Michael O. Johnson to Drop Interim Title
MT
Analyst Recommendations on HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5 103 M - -
Net income 2022 201 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,90x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 699 M 1 699 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 10 800
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 17,36 $
Average target price 23,67 $
Spread / Average Target 36,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael O. Johnson Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Amezquita Chief Financial Officer
Mark J. Schissel Chief Operating Officer
Andy Dunbar Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Carmona Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.12.50%1 639
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.5.49%8 825
BYHEALTH CO.,LTD0.83%5 755
BALCHEM CORPORATION11.10%4 360
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.20.90%4 141
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-0.87%3 751