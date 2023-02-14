Advanced search
News
Summary
HLF
KYG4412G1010
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
(HLF)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
04:00:02 2023-02-14 pm EST
17.36
USD
+3.70%
05:05p
Herbalife Nutrition Q4 Adjusted EPS, Sales Decline
MT
04:41p
Herbalife Nutrition Posts Q4 EPS of $0.53 on Sales of $1.2 Billion, vs CIQ Analyst Consensus of $0.34/Share on Revenue of $1.13 Billion
MT
04:36p
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Transcript : Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 14, 2023
02/14/2023 | 05:30pm EST
02/14/2023 | 05:30pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Good afternoon, and thank you for joining the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call for Herbalife Nutrition Limited. On the call today is Michael O. Johnson, the company's...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
05:05p
Herbalife Nutrition Q4 Adjusted EPS, Sales Decline
MT
04:41p
Herbalife Nutrition Posts Q4 EPS of $0.53 on Sales of $1.2 Billion, vs CIQ Analyst Cons..
MT
04:36p
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
04:11p
Herbalife Nutrition Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
BU
02/06
Herbalife Nutrition's Expertise and Leadership in Nutrition Will Be Featured at Upcomin..
BU
02/03
BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Herbalife Nutrition With Underperform Rating, $14..
MT
01/18
Herbalife Nutrition Survey Reveals That 33% of Americans Who Made 2023 New Year's Resol..
PR
01/17
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings Release D..
BU
2022
Herbalife Nutrition CEO, Michael O. Johnson, Agrees to $1 Salary and Removing 'Interim'..
AQ
2022
Herbalife Nutrition Says CEO Michael O. Johnson to Drop Interim Title
MT
Analyst Recommendations on HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
02/03
BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Herbalife Nutrition With Underperform Rating, $14..
MT
2022
Citigroup Adjusts Price Target on Herbalife Nutrition to $26 From $30, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
2022
B. Riley Lowers Herbalife Nutrition's Price Target to $31 From $38, Notes Softening 3Q ..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
5 103 M
-
-
Net income 2022
201 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
-
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
5,90x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
1 699 M
1 699 M
-
Capi. / Sales 2022
0,33x
Capi. / Sales 2023
0,35x
Nbr of Employees
10 800
Free-Float
89,6%
Chart HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
4
Last Close Price
17,36 $
Average target price
23,67 $
Spread / Average Target
36,3%
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Michael O. Johnson
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexander Amezquita
Chief Financial Officer
Mark J. Schissel
Chief Operating Officer
Andy Dunbar
Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Carmona
Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
12.50%
1 639
ZHEJIANG NHU COMPANY LTD.
5.49%
8 825
BYHEALTH CO.,LTD
0.83%
5 755
BALCHEM CORPORATION
11.10%
4 360
BELLRING BRANDS, INC.
20.90%
4 141
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY
-0.87%
3 751
