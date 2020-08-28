Log in
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.

(HLF)
  Report
Summary 
All News

U.S. says Herbalife to pay $123.1 million to resolve China bribery case

08/28/2020 | 12:24pm EDT
A Herbalife sign is shown on a building in Los Angeles, California

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will pay $123.1 million to settle criminal and civil charges it bribed Chinese officials in government agencies and media outlets to boost its business in China, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.

The multi-level marketing company, whose products include dietary supplements, entered a three-year deferred prosecution agreement in which it admitted to conspiring to violate the books and records provision of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, an anti-bribery law.

Authorities said Herbalife schemed from 2007 to 2016 to bribe Chinese officials with cash, entertainment, meals and travel to obtain direct selling licenses, reduce government scrutiny and suppress negative coverage by state-controlled media.

China accounted for 19% of Herbalife's $4.49 billion of net sales in 2016, up from 7% in 2006, regulatory filings show.

Herbalife approved "extensive and systematic corrupt payments" to Chinese officials, while falsifying records to make the bribes appear as legitimate business expenses, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said in a statement.

The company will pay a $55.74 million criminal fine, plus $67.31 million in disgorgement and interest to resolve a related U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil case.

Herbalife, which has offices in Los Angeles, said it previously set aside funds for the settlement, which also requires it to upgrade compliance procedures.

Last November, U.S. prosecutors filed related corruption charges against Yanliang Li, who led Herbalife's Chinese unit, and Hongwei Yang, who led its external affairs department. Both are Chinese citizens and remain at large.

Six weeks earlier, Herbalife agreed to pay $20 million to settle SEC charges it misled investors about its Chinese business.

Hedge fund manager William Ackman made a $1 billion bet against Herbalife starting in 2012, accusing it of violating Chinese direct-selling laws and being a pyramid scheme. He later unwound his position as Herbalife's stock price kept rising.

Herbalife shares were down 98 cents, or 2%, at $48.70 at midday.

By Jonathan Stempel

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 367 M - -
Net income 2020 361 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 069 M 6 069 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,13x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Duration : Period :
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 59,67 $
Last Close Price 49,68 $
Spread / Highest target 26,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John O. Agwunobi Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John G. DeSimone President
David Pezzullo Chief Operating Officer
Shin-Shing Chiu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rhonda Vetere Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.4.22%6 069
BY-HEALTH CO., LTD.44.57%5 401
BALCHEM CORPORATION-3.27%3 155
THE SIMPLY GOOD FOODS COMPANY-12.33%2 386
MEDIFAST, INC.50.81%1 943
JAMIESON WELLNESS INC.52.43%1 186
