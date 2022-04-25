Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Herborium Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HBRM   US42703A2087

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.

(HBRM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/22 03:53:16 pm EDT
0.000300 USD    0.00%
12:09aHERBORIUM : Consolidated Statments for the Period Ending February 28, 2022
PU
04/18HERBORIUM : Notification of a late filing for a Quarter ending 02/28/2022
PU
04/06HERBORIUM : Consolidated Finacial Statements For the Year Ending November 30, 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Herborium : Consolidated Statments for the Period Ending February 28, 2022

04/25/2022 | 12:09am EDT
HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF AND FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS

FEBRUARY 28, 2022

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.

Contents

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY DEFICIENCY FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

FEBRUARY 28, 2022

(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$6,000

Accounts receivable

$33,000

Inventory$

$10,,000

Total Current Assets

$49,000

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation

0.00

Other assets, net of accumulated amortization

$126,000

TOTAL ASSETS

$175,000

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY DEFICIENCY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$112,000

Credit card / lines f credit payable

30,000

Due to others/contractors

40,000

Due to Officers

35,000

Current Liabilities

217,000

Long Term Debt

318,000

Total Liabilities

$534,000

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY DEFICIENCY

Preferred A Stock, $0.001 par value, value $4,000;

4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

Preferred Stock B, $0.0001 par value, value $5000,

Shares authorized, no shares issued.

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000,000 shares

-

authorized 6,476,013,322 shares issued and

Outstanding

$490,800

Common stock subscribed; no shares issued

and outstanding

189,000

Additional paid-in capital

4,272,000

Deferred consulting

(257,900)

Accumulated deficit

(5,051,300)

Total Stockholders' Deficiency

(359,400)

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY

$175,,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022(UNAUDITED)

NET SALES COST OF SALES GROSS PROFIT

$ 275,000 116,000 159,O00

OPERATING EXPENSES

Marketing and selling

Stock-based consulting and financing cost General and administrative

42,000 15,000 91,000

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 148,000

Income from operations 11,000

OTHER EXPENSE/INCOME

Interest expense

TOTAL OTHER INCOME 0.00

TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE 0.00

LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 0.00

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX 0.00

NET INCOME

$11,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FEBRUARY 28, 2022

Shares AmountCommon Stock

Common Stock Subscribed Shares AmountAdditional Paid-in CapitalDeferred Consulting Fees

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

Balance, February, 28 2022

Sale of common stock

Common stock issued to consultants for services

Warrants issued to investors and advisor in connection with the sale of common stock

Net income for the period

Balance, November 30, 2021

In February, 2015 HBRM

9,629,518,208 --9,629,518,208

  • 1. Adjusted to 1;1000 reverse split

    $ 490,800 ---

    _

    --

    ----

    - -

    $ 490,800

  • 2. Converted accrued officer salaries at the price of $.30/share Note

  • 3. Converted Some Outstanding Notes

=

$ 189,000

--$ 4,272,000 --

----$ (257,900) --

------------$ 189,000

$ 4,272,000

$ (257,900)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

..

$ (5,062,400)

-

----

--11,000

$ (5,051,400)

$(368,400)

--11,000

{359,400)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Herborium Group Inc. published this content on 25 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2022 04:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
