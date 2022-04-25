Herborium : Consolidated Statments for the Period Ending February 28, 2022

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF AND FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS
FEBRUARY 28, 2022
HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.
Contents
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY DEFICIENCY FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
HERBORIUM GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
FEBRUARY 28, 2022
(UNAUDITED)
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash
|
$6,000
|
Accounts receivable
|
$33,000
|
Inventory$
|
$10,,000
|
Total Current Assets
|
$49,000
|
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|
0.00
|
Other assets, net of accumulated amortization
|
$126,000
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$175,000
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY DEFICIENCY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$112,000
|
Credit card / lines f credit payable
|
30,000
|
Due to others/contractors
|
40,000
|
Due to Officers
|
35,000
|
Current Liabilities
|
217,000
|
Long Term Debt
|
318,000
|
Total Liabilities
|
$534,000
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY DEFICIENCY
|
Preferred A Stock, $0.001 par value, value $4,000;
|
4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
|
Preferred Stock B, $0.0001 par value, value $5000,
|
Shares authorized, no shares issued.
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000,000 shares
|
-
|
authorized 6,476,013,322 shares issued and
|
Outstanding
|
$490,800
|
Common stock subscribed; no shares issued
|
and outstanding
|
189,000
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
4,272,000
|
Deferred consulting
|
(257,900)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(5,051,300)
|
Total Stockholders' Deficiency
|
(359,400)
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY
|
$175,,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022(UNAUDITED)
NET SALES COST OF SALES GROSS PROFIT
$ 275,000 116,000 159,O00
OPERATING EXPENSES
Marketing and selling
Stock-based consulting and financing cost General and administrative
42,000 15,000 91,000
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 148,000
Income from operations 11,000
OTHER EXPENSE/INCOME
Interest expense
TOTAL OTHER INCOME 0.00
TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE 0.00
LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 0.00
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX 0.00
NET INCOME
$11,000
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements
HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
FEBRUARY 28, 2022
Shares AmountCommon Stock
Common Stock Subscribed Shares AmountAdditional Paid-in CapitalDeferred Consulting Fees
Accumulated
Deficit
Total
Balance, February, 28 2022
Sale of common stock
Common stock issued to consultants for services
Warrants issued to investors and advisor in connection with the sale of common stock
Net income for the period
Balance, November 30, 2021
In February, 2015 HBRM
9,629,518,208 --9,629,518,208
-
1. Adjusted to 1;1000 reverse split
$ 490,800 ---
_
--
----
- -
$ 490,800
-
2. Converted accrued officer salaries at the price of $.30/share Note
-
3. Converted Some Outstanding Notes
=
$ 189,000
--$ 4,272,000 --
----$ (257,900) --
------------$ 189,000
$ 4,272,000
$ (257,900)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
..
$ (5,062,400)
-
----
--11,000
$ (5,051,400)
$(368,400)
--11,000
{359,400)
