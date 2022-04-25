Herborium : Consolidated Statments for the Period Ending February 28, 2022

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF AND FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS

FEBRUARY 28, 2022

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.

Contents

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY DEFICIENCY FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022 (UNAUDITED)

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

FEBRUARY 28, 2022

(UNAUDITED)

ASSETS Current assets: Cash $6,000 Accounts receivable $33,000 Inventory$ $10,,000 Total Current Assets $49,000 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 0.00 Other assets, net of accumulated amortization $126,000 TOTAL ASSETS $175,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY DEFICIENCY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $112,000 Credit card / lines f credit payable 30,000 Due to others/contractors 40,000 Due to Officers 35,000 Current Liabilities 217,000 Long Term Debt 318,000 Total Liabilities $534,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY DEFICIENCY Preferred A Stock, $0.001 par value, value $4,000; 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding Preferred Stock B, $0.0001 par value, value $5000, Shares authorized, no shares issued. Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000,000 shares - authorized 6,476,013,322 shares issued and Outstanding $490,800 Common stock subscribed; no shares issued and outstanding 189,000 Additional paid-in capital 4,272,000 Deferred consulting (257,900) Accumulated deficit (5,051,300) Total Stockholders' Deficiency (359,400) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIENCY $175,,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED FEBRUARY 28, 2022(UNAUDITED)

NET SALES COST OF SALES GROSS PROFIT

$ 275,000 116,000 159,O00

OPERATING EXPENSES

Marketing and selling

Stock-based consulting and financing cost General and administrative

42,000 15,000 91,000

TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 148,000

Income from operations 11,000

OTHER EXPENSE/INCOME

Interest expense

TOTAL OTHER INCOME 0.00

TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE 0.00

LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 0.00

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAX 0.00

NET INCOME

$11,000

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

FEBRUARY 28, 2022

Shares AmountCommon Stock

Common Stock Subscribed Shares AmountAdditional Paid-in CapitalDeferred Consulting Fees

Accumulated

Deficit

Total

Balance, February, 28 2022

Sale of common stock

Common stock issued to consultants for services

Warrants issued to investors and advisor in connection with the sale of common stock

Net income for the period

Balance, November 30, 2021

In February, 2015 HBRM

9,629,518,208 --9,629,518,208

1. Adjusted to 1;1000 reverse split $ 490,800 --- _ -- ---- - - $ 490,800

2. Converted accrued officer salaries at the price of $.30/share Note

3. Converted Some Outstanding Notes

=

$ 189,000

--$ 4,272,000 --

----$ (257,900) --

------------$ 189,000

$ 4,272,000

$ (257,900)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

..

$ (5,062,400)

-

----

--11,000

$ (5,051,400)

$(368,400)

--11,000

{359,400)