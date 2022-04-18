Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Herborium Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    HBRM   US42703A2087

HERBORIUM GROUP, INC.

(HBRM)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/18 01:54:25 pm EDT
0.000300 USD    0.00%
03:04pHERBORIUM : Notification of a late filing for a Quarter ending 02/28/2022
PU
04/06HERBORIUM : Consolidated Finacial Statements For the Year Ending November 30, 2021
PU
02/28Herborium® Group Inc, Shareholder Update Letter
AQ
Herborium : Notification of a late filing for a Quarter ending 02/28/2022

04/18/2022 | 03:04pm EDT
NOTIFICATION OF LATE FILING

Name of the Issuer: Herborium Group, Inc

Check One:Annual ReportQuarterly ReportInterim Report

For Period Ended: 02/28/22

Address of Principal Executive Office:

4306 Kenston Place

Houston , TX 77459

Reason for Delay in Posting Financial Report: State below in reasonable detail why the Annual/Quarterly Report could not be filed within the prescribed time period.

Covid infection of the chief Accountant

Anticipated Filing Date:

[Please note that the filing of this notification grants issuers 5 additional calendar days to post a Quarterly or

Interim Report and 15 calendar days to post an Annual Report.]

04/22/22

Person to contact regarding this notification: Date: 04/18/22

Officer/Director Signature:

Signature: /s/ Dr. Agnes P. Olszewski

Date: 04/18/22 Signature: /s/ J.Gilligan

Name: Dr Agnes P. Olszewski Title: CEO

Name: James Gilligan

Title: Director

Instructions to post Notification of Late Filing in www.OTCIQ.com:

  • 1. Fill out this Notification of Late Filing form and convert the file to a PDF

  • 2. Log in to www.OTCIQ.com and click "Add Financial Report" on the left hand navigation

  • 3. Select Dissemination Date "Immediate"

  • 4. Under Report Type, select "Notification of Late Filing"

  • 5. Enter Period End Date corresponding to the quarter/fiscal year end date for which this Notice is being filed

  • 6. Click "Browse" and select the PDF saved in step 1 above.

  • 7. A preview of the document will appear next. Please make sure to review the entire document & scroll down to click the "Submit" button. Your Notification of Late Filing will appear within a few minutes on otcmarkets.com

Alternative Reporting companies on the Pink Current tier may utilize the Notification of Late Filing to receive the extension. The Notification must be submitted by the applicable reporting deadline to qualify for the extension.

OTCQB and OTCQX non-SEC reporting companies may also post this document to remain compliant with OTC reporting requirements.

Conditional Filing Relief for Companies Affected by the Coronavirus: Issuer must specifically disclose a summary of why relief is needed in the Notification of Late Filing in order to receive the 45 day extension.

Disclaimer

Herborium Group Inc. published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 19:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
