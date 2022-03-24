Log in
    HRI   US42704L1044

HERC HOLDINGS INC.

(HRI)
Herc Holdings Announces First Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast Date

03/24/2022 | 08:35am EDT
Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) will host its first quarter 2022 earnings call and webcast on Thursday, April 21, at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. The Company plans to issue a press release with the financial results on the same day prior to the call.

Those who wish to listen to the live conference call and view the accompanying presentation slides should visit the Events and Presentations tab of the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://IR.HercRentals.com. The press release and presentation slides for the call will be posted to this section of the website prior to the start of the call.

Shareholders and other interested parties who wish to ask questions may participate in the call by using the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. participants: +1-877-883-0383
International participants: +1-412-902-6506
Access code: 4806646
Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=ilD9pjxK

Please dial in at least 10 to 15 minutes before the call start time to ensure that you are connected to the call and to register your name and company. A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company website at IR.HercRentals.com, where it will be archived for two weeks after the call. A telephonic replay will be available for one week. To listen to the archived call by telephone, U.S. participants should dial + 1-877-344-7529 and international participants should dial +1-412-317-0088 and enter conference ID number 9945822.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 312 locations in North America. With over 56 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions®, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, trench shoring, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 5,600 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings’ 2021 total revenues were approximately $2.1 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.


© Business Wire 2022
