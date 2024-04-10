Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) today announced it will release first quarter 2024 financial results on April 23, 2024, before the market opens. The release will be followed by an investor conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. On the call, management will review the Company’s results and may discuss or disclose material business, financial, or other information that is not contained in the press release.

A live webcast of the event will be available at: https://IR.HercRentals.com, or https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/656011211

The call is also accessible using the following dial-in numbers:

U.S. participants: +1-800-715-9871

International participants: https://registrations.events/directory/international/itfs.html

Access code: 9128891

Please dial in at least 10 to 15 minutes before the call. A replay of the conference call will be available via webcast on the Company website, where it will be archived for 12 months.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1965, Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is a full-line equipment rental supplier with approximately 400 locations across North America, and 2023 total revenues of approximately $3.3 billion. We offer products and services aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively, and safely. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment. Our ProSolutions® offering includes industry-specific, solutions-based services in tandem with power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, and trench shorting equipment as well as our ProContractor professional grade tools. We employ approximately 7,400 employees, who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Learn more at www.HercRentals.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

