    HRI   US42704L1044

HERC HOLDINGS INC.

(HRI)
04:00:02 2023-05-01 pm EDT
100.88 USD   +0.86%
08:36aHerc Holdings Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference
BU
04/21BofA Securities Adjusts Herc Holdings' Price Target to $150 From $170, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
04/21Keybanc Adjusts Price Target on Herc Holdings to $150 From $160, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
Herc Holdings Announces Participation in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

05/02/2023 | 08:36am EDT
Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) (“Herc Holdings” or “the Company”), a leader in the equipment rental industry, today announced that Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer, and Mark Humphrey, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host private meetings during the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York City. The fireside chat will be held at 10:15 AM ET.

The link for the fireside chat is: https://bit.ly/40s5R3k

Investors may also access the call from the Company’s investor relations events and presentation page at https://ir.hercrentals.com.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is one of the leading equipment rental suppliers with 364 locations in North America. With over 57 years of experience, we are a full-line equipment rental supplier offering a broad portfolio of equipment for rent. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting. Our equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions®, our industry-specific solutions-based services, which includes power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, trench shoring, and studio and production equipment, and our ProContractor professional grade tools. Our product offerings and services are aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively and safely. The Company has approximately 6,700 employees who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Herc Holdings’ 2022 total revenues were approximately $2.7 billion. All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

For more information on Herc Holdings and its products and services, visit: www.HercRentals.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 317 M - -
Net income 2023 401 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 232 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,31x
Yield 2023 2,51%
Capitalization 2 874 M 2 874 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
EV / Sales 2024 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 6 600
Free-Float 87,1%
