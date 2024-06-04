Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) (“Herc Holdings” or the “Company”) today announced that it has priced $800 million aggregate principal amount of 6.625% senior unsecured notes due 2029 (the “notes”) in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The size of the offering was increased by $300 million from the previously announced total offering size of $500 million. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 7, 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company, and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis, subject to limited exceptions, by the Company’s current and future domestic subsidiaries, including Herc Rentals Inc.

The net proceeds from the sale of the notes are expected to be used to repay a portion of the indebtedness outstanding under the Company’s senior secured asset-based revolving credit agreement and to pay related fees and expenses.

The notes were offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act and outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase the notes or any other securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1965, Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is a full-line rental supplier with 412 locations across North America, and 2023 total revenues of approximately $3.3 billion. We offer products and services aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively, and safely. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction and lighting equipment. Our ProSolutions™ offering includes industry-specific solutions-based services in tandem with power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, and trench shoring equipment as well as our ProContractor professional grade tools. We employ approximately 7,600 employees, who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future.

All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as that term is defined by the federal securities laws, including statements concerning our business plans and strategy, projected profitability, performance or cash flows, future capital expenditures, our growth strategy, including our ability to grow organically and through M&A, anticipated financing needs, business trends, our capital allocation strategy, liquidity and capital management, exploring strategic alternatives for Cinelease, including the timing of the review process, the outcome of the process and the costs and benefits of the process, and other information that is not historical information. Forward looking statements are generally identified by the words "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts," "looks," and future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "could" or "may," as well as variations of such words or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and various assumptions and there can be no assurance that our current expectations will be achieved. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond our control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risks that may affect our business is included in filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other SEC filings. We undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements that have been made to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

