Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) (“Herc Holdings” or “the Company”), a leader in the equipment rental industry, today announced that Larry Silber, president and chief executive officer, and Mark Humphrey, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in the Bank of America Transportation Airlines & Industrials Conference 2024 in New York City on May 14, 2024.

A fireside chat discussion and simultaneous webcast will take place on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 9:30 AM

The link for the fireside chat is:

https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/transportation2024/f86Eg3.cfm

Investors may also access the webcast from the Company’s investor relations events and presentation page at https://ir.hercrentals.com.

About Herc Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1965, Herc Holdings Inc., which operates through its Herc Rentals Inc. subsidiary, is a full-line rental supplier with 412 locations across North America, and 2023 total revenues of approximately $3.3 billion. We offer products and services aimed at helping customers work more efficiently, effectively, and safely. Our classic fleet includes aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment. Our ProSolutions® offering includes industry-specific, solutions-based services in tandem with power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, pumps, and trench shorting equipment as well as our ProContractor professional grade tools. We employ approximately 7,600 employees, who equip our customers and communities to build a brighter future. Learn more at www.HercRentals.com and follow us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

All references to “Herc Holdings” or the “Company” in this press release refer to Herc Holdings Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated.

