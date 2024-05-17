On behalf of the Board of Directors and the Hercules Capital team, thank you for your investment.

Following another record-breaking year in 2023, it is my pleasure to once again invite you to the Hercules Capital Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

This year marks our 20th year investing in the venture and growth stage asset class. Our success and longevity is attributable to the tremendous dedication, efforts and capabilities of our employees, the trust that our venture capital and private equity partners place with us every day and the support by you - our valued stockholders. Since 2004, we have committed more than $19 billion to technology and life sciences companies that drive innovation, enhance the lives of countless individuals, strengthen businesses and foster economic growth. Your investment and support is vital to our mission and success.

Protecting your investment is a responsibility that I, the Hercules team and our Board of Directors take very seriously. At the 2023 annual meeting, stockholders granted us the ability to sell shares of common stock if the price per share becomes less than the net asset value per share, subject to certain conditions and stockholder protections. This approval expires at the 2024 annual meeting and we are asking stockholders to renew this approval for an additional year. We still have no current intention to conduct such sales. However, we continue to believe strongly that having this approval is protective to our stockholders during times of extreme market conditions and helps ensure that we are poised to seize short-term opportunities for the long-term. To ensure that we lock in this protection for another year, it imperative that you vote your shares using one of the methods described on page 1 of this proxy statement before June 20, 2024.