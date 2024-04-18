Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty financing provider to innovative venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, today announced that it has scheduled its first quarter 2024 financial results conference call for Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET). Hercules will release its financial results after market close that same day.

To participate via telephone, please register here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. While not required, it is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the event start. A live webcast of the first quarter 2024 financial results conference call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.htgc.com. An archived webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for at least 30 days following the conference call.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed approximately $19 billion to over 640 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call 650.289.3060.

Hercules, through its wholly owned subsidiary business, Hercules Adviser LLC (“Hercules Adviser”), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties (“Adviser Funds”). Hercules Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “HTGC.” In addition, Hercules has one retail bond issuance of 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY).

