Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Hercules Capital, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTGC   US4270965084

HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.

(HTGC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-01 pm EDT
13.20 USD   -0.30%
06:01aHercules Capital Declares a Total Cash Distribution of $0.47 per Share for the First Quarter 2023
BU
04/28Hercules Capital : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
04/20Hercules Capital Announces Date for Release of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hercules Capital Declares a Total Cash Distribution of $0.47 per Share for the First Quarter 2023

05/02/2023 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Total Cash Distribution of $0.47 per Share for the First Quarter 2023 is Comprised of a $0.39 per Share Base Distribution and an $0.08 per Share Supplemental Distribution

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), the largest and leading specialty finance provider to innovative, venture, growth and established stage companies backed by some of the leading and top-tier venture capital and select private equity firms, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2023 total cash distribution of $0.47 per share. The following shows the key dates of the first quarter 2023 distribution payment:

Record Date

May 16, 2023

Payment Date

May 23, 2023

Hercules' Board of Directors maintains a variable distribution policy with the objective of distributing four quarterly distributions in an amount that approximates 90% to 100% of the Company’s taxable quarterly income or potential annual income for a particular year. In addition, during the year, the Company’s Board of Directors may choose to pay additional supplemental distributions, so that the Company may distribute approximately all its annual taxable income in the year it was earned, or it can elect to maintain the option to spill over the excess taxable income into the coming year for future distribution payments.

The determination of the tax attributes of the Company's distributions is made annually as of the end of the Company's fiscal year based upon its taxable income for the full year and distributions paid for the full year. Therefore, a determination made on a quarterly basis may not be representative of the actual tax attributes of its distributions for a full year. Of the distributions declared during the quarter ended March 31, 2023, 100% were distributions derived from the Company’s current and accumulated earnings and profits. There can be no certainty to stockholders that this determination is representative of the tax attributes of the Company’s 2023 full year distributions to stockholders.

Pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 871(k), certain funds generate “Qualified Interest Income” (QII) that may be exempt for U.S. withholding tax on foreign accounts. A regulated investment company (“RIC”) is permitted to designate distributions of QII as exempt from U.S. withholding tax when paid to non-U.S. shareholders with proper documentation.

The percentage of QII for distributions declared for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Hercules’ common stock is 88.09%.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $16 billion to over 600 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call (650) 289-3060.

Hercules, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Hercules Adviser LLC (“Hercules Adviser”), also maintains an asset management business through which it manages investments for external parties. Hercules Adviser is registered as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “HTGC.” In addition, Hercules has one retail bond issuance of 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be relied upon in making any investment decision. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations. While we cannot identify all such risks and uncertainties, we urge you to read the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other materials that we publicly file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Hercules assumes no obligation to update any such statements in the future.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.
06:01aHercules Capital Declares a Total Cash Distribution of $0.47 per Share for the First Qu..
BU
04/28Hercules Capital : 2023 Proxy Statement
PU
04/20Hercules Capital Announces Date for Release of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and..
BU
04/06Piper Sandler Upgrades Hercules Capital to Overweight From Neutral, Price Target is $16
MT
04/04Hercules Capital Receives BBB- Reaffirmed Investment Grade Credit and Corporate Rating ..
BU
04/04Fitch Affirms Hercules Capital at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
AQ
03/27Hercules Adviser LLC Establishes A New Institutional Private Credit Lending Program
BU
03/22Hercules Capital Increases Its Committed Letter of Credit Facility with SMBC
BU
03/22Hercules Capital, Inc. Increases Committed Letter of Credit Facility with Sumitomo Mits..
CI
03/14EPAM Welcomes DeAnne Aguirre to its Board of Directors
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 422 M - -
Net income 2023 261 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,93x
Yield 2023 11,8%
Capitalization 1 867 M 1 867 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,43x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,2%
Chart HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Hercules Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 13,20 $
Average target price 15,31 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Scott Bluestein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Seth H. Meyer Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Robert P. Badavas Chairman
Steve Kuo Senior Managing Director & Group Head-Technology
Christian Follmann Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERCULES CAPITAL, INC.0.15%1 867
HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG2.99%1 607
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC-21.01%531
CION INVESTMENT CORPORATION-4.00%515
COMPANY K PARTNERS LIMITED5.30%65
LVENTURE GROUP S.P.A.-6.11%20
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer