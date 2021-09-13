Hercules Capital : Prices Public Offering of $325.0 Million 2.625% Notes Due 2026

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) (“Hercules” or the “Company”), today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $325.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.625% notes due September 2026 (the “Notes”). The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and the Notes are expected to be delivered and paid for on September 16, 2021.

The Notes are unsecured and bear interest at a rate of 2.625% per year, payable semiannually and will mature on September 16, 2026 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at the Company’s option at par, plus a “make whole” premium, if applicable.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from this offering (i) to repurchase or redeem all or a portion of the Company’s asset-backed notes (the “Asset-Backed Notes,” comprising the Company’s 4.605% asset-backed notes due 2027 and 4.703% asset-backed notes due 2028), (ii) to fund investments in debt and equity securities in accordance with the Company’s investment objective, and (iii) for other general corporate purposes.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc. and RBC Capital Markets, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers of this offering.

About Hercules Capital, Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE: HTGC) is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $12.0 billion to over 530 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing. Companies interested in learning more about financing opportunities should contact info@htgc.com, or call 650.289.3060.

Hercules’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “HTGC.” In addition, Hercules has one retail bond issuance of 6.25% Notes due 2033 (NYSE: HCXY).

