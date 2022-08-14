Here to Serve : Consolidated Financial Statements

Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and the Years Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Unaudited

Total Common Preferred Preferred Additonal Accumulated Shareholders' Common Shares Stock, Par Shares Stock, Par Paid in Capital Deficit Treasury Stock Equity Balance, October 1, 2019 126,084,434 $ 126,085 1,100,000 $ 1,010 $ 8,326,036 $ (5,931,579) $ (2,500,000) $ 21,552 Purchase of subsidiary 100,000 100 - - 200 - - 300 Sale of common stock 662,500 662 - - 6,838 - - 7,500 Retire treasury stock (76,114,285) (76,114) - - (2,423,886) - 2,500,000 - Purchase of mineral rights 1,000,000 1,000 - - 78,200 - - 79,200 Issuance of warrants - - - - 92,824 - - 92,824 Return of 100,000 warrants - - - - (9,453) - - (9,453) Exercise of warrants 5,700,000 5,700 - - (5,700) - - - Net income year ended September 30, 2020 - - - - 335,587 - 335,587 Balance, September 30, 2020 57,432,649 57,433 1,100,000 1,010 6,065,059 (5,595,992) - 527,510 Purchase of mineral rights 2,549,000 2,549 - - 231,631 - - 234,180 Sale of common stock 1,000,000 1,000 - - 79,000 - - 80,000 Issuance of warrants - - - - 55,616 - - 55,616 Net income year ended September 30, 2021 - - - - - 3,215,722 - 3,215,722 Exercise of warrants 2,358,426 2,358 - - (2,358) - - - Purchase of biotech investment 1,000,000 1,000 - - 129,000 - - 130,000 Common stock issued for services 3,000,000 3,000 - - 446,600 - - 449,600 Balance, September 30, 2021 67,340,075 67,340 1,100,000 1,010 7,004,548 (2,380,270) - 4,692,628 Sale of common stock 1,421,428 1,422 - - 65,661 - - 67,083 Issuance of warrants - - - - 117,771 - - 117,771 Purchase of subsidiary 500,000 500 - - 622 - - 1,122 Net loss quarter ended December 31, 2021 - - - - (1,055,082) - (1,055,082) Balance, December 31, 2021 69,261,503 69,262 1,100,000 1,010 7,188,602 (3,435,352) - 3,823,522 Sale of common stock 1,167,048 1,167 - - 38,832 - - 39,999 Exercise of warrants 1,358,426 1,358 - - (1,358) - - - Net loss quarter ended March 31, 2022 - - - - - (875,525) - (875,525) Balance, March 31, 2022 71,786,977 71,787 1,100,000 1,010 7,226,076 (4,310,877) - 2,987,996 Sale of common stock 333,333 333 - - 9,667 - - 10,000 Exercise of warrants 3,218,190 3,218 - - (3,218) - - - Net loss quarter ended June 30, 2022 - - - - - (597,183) - (597,183) Balance, June 30, 2022 75,338,500 $ 75,338 1,100,000 $ 1,010 $ 7,232,525 $ (4,908,060) $ - $ 2,400,813

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.