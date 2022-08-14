Here to Serve : Consolidated Financial Statements
HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE- AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
UNAUDITED
HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.
FOR THE NINE- AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021
INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
CONTENTS
Page
Unaudited Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheets
3
Consolidated Statements of Operations
4
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity
5
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
6
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
7 - 21
2
Here To Serve Holding Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash
$
31,170
$
59,174
Accounts receivable
-
3,105
Prepaid expenses
5,523
80,916
Total current assets
36,693
143,195
Equity securities at fair value
1,385,700
4,074,250
Related party equity securities at fair value
602,000
93,000
Investments
3,150
133,150
Mineral interests
500,939
374,525
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,528,482
$
4,818,120
LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accrued expenses
$
12,287
$
12,505
Due to related parties
18,650
18,780
Accrued interest payable
6,732
4,207
Current portion of long-term debt
1,114
467
Total current liabilities
38,783
35,959
Long-term notes payable, less current portion
88,886
89,533
Total liabilities
127,669
125,492
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized
Series A, par value $.001, 1,000,000 shares issued and
outstanding
1,000
1,000
Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value
Series C, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding
10
10
Common stock, par value $.001, 400,000,000 shares
authorized, 75,338,500 and 67,340,075 issued and
outstanding, respectively
75,338
67,340
Additional paid in capital
7,232,525
7,004,548
Accumulated deficit
(4,908,060)
(2,380,270)
Total shareholders' equity
2,400,813
4,692,628
TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,528,482
$
4,818,120
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
3
Here To Serve Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Unaudited
For the Nine Months Ended
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Revenues
$
1,935,374
$
790,800
$
511,988
$
578,630
Cost of revenues
348,675
294,104
166,575
275,104
Gross Profit
1,586,699
496,696
345,413
303,526
Expenses:
Wages
24,102
29,777
855
12,049
Consulting fees
193,164
33,846
25,131
33,846
Advertising
8,290
33,779
235
126
Rent
900
900
300
300
General and administrative
34,853
25,189
11,703
6,964
Professional services
4,507
4,486
2,439
1,344
Total operating expenses
265,816
127,977
40,663
54,629
Income from operations
1,320,883
368,719
304,750
248,897
Other income (expenses):
Unrealized gain (loss) on investments
(3,846,150)
5,184,825
(901,150)
1,108,250
Realized gain on investments
-
12,225
-
12,225
Gain on sale of subsidiary
100
18,571
100
18,571
Interest expense
(2,623)
(2,835)
(883)
(960)
Total other income (expenses)
(3,848,673)
5,212,786
(901,933)
1,138,086
Net Income (loss) before income taxes
(2,527,790)
5,581,505
(597,183)
1,386,983
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
(2,527,790)
$
5,581,505
$
(597,183)
$
1,386,983
Basic net income (loss) per share
$
(0.04)
$
0.09
$
(0.01)
$
0.02
Diluted income (loss) per share
$
(0.04)
$
0.04
$
(0.01)
$
0.01
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic
70,964,471
61,312,145
74,741,962
63,772,177
Fully diluted
70,964,471
128,447,059
74,741,962
130,857,091
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
4
Here To Serve Holding Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and the Years Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Unaudited
Total
Common
Preferred
Preferred
Additonal
Accumulated
Shareholders'
Common Shares
Stock, Par
Shares
Stock, Par
Paid in Capital
Deficit
Treasury Stock
Equity
Balance, October 1, 2019
126,084,434
$
126,085
1,100,000
$
1,010
$
8,326,036
$
(5,931,579)
$
(2,500,000)
$
21,552
Purchase of subsidiary
100,000
100
-
-
200
-
-
300
Sale of common stock
662,500
662
-
-
6,838
-
-
7,500
Retire treasury stock
(76,114,285)
(76,114)
-
-
(2,423,886)
-
2,500,000
-
Purchase of mineral rights
1,000,000
1,000
-
-
78,200
-
-
79,200
Issuance of warrants
-
-
-
-
92,824
-
-
92,824
Return of 100,000 warrants
-
-
-
-
(9,453)
-
-
(9,453)
Exercise of warrants
5,700,000
5,700
-
-
(5,700)
-
-
-
Net income year ended September 30, 2020
-
-
-
-
335,587
-
335,587
Balance, September 30, 2020
57,432,649
57,433
1,100,000
1,010
6,065,059
(5,595,992)
-
527,510
Purchase of mineral rights
2,549,000
2,549
-
-
231,631
-
-
234,180
Sale of common stock
1,000,000
1,000
-
-
79,000
-
-
80,000
Issuance of warrants
-
-
-
-
55,616
-
-
55,616
Net income year ended September 30, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
3,215,722
-
3,215,722
Exercise of warrants
2,358,426
2,358
-
-
(2,358)
-
-
-
Purchase of biotech investment
1,000,000
1,000
-
-
129,000
-
-
130,000
Common stock issued for services
3,000,000
3,000
-
-
446,600
-
-
449,600
Balance, September 30, 2021
67,340,075
67,340
1,100,000
1,010
7,004,548
(2,380,270)
-
4,692,628
Sale of common stock
1,421,428
1,422
-
-
65,661
-
-
67,083
Issuance of warrants
-
-
-
-
117,771
-
-
117,771
Purchase of subsidiary
500,000
500
-
-
622
-
-
1,122
Net loss quarter ended December 31, 2021
-
-
-
-
(1,055,082)
-
(1,055,082)
Balance, December 31, 2021
69,261,503
69,262
1,100,000
1,010
7,188,602
(3,435,352)
-
3,823,522
Sale of common stock
1,167,048
1,167
-
-
38,832
-
-
39,999
Exercise of warrants
1,358,426
1,358
-
-
(1,358)
-
-
-
Net loss quarter ended March 31, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
(875,525)
-
(875,525)
Balance, March 31, 2022
71,786,977
71,787
1,100,000
1,010
7,226,076
(4,310,877)
-
2,987,996
Sale of common stock
333,333
333
-
-
9,667
-
-
10,000
Exercise of warrants
3,218,190
3,218
-
-
(3,218)
-
-
-
Net loss quarter ended June 30, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
(597,183)
-
(597,183)
Balance, June 30, 2022
75,338,500
$
75,338
1,100,000
$
1,010
$
7,232,525
$
(4,908,060)
$
-
$
2,400,813
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.
