  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Here to Serve Holding Corp.
  News
  Summary
    HTSC   US42710U1060

HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.

(HTSC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:46 2022-08-12 pm EDT
0.0320 USD   -5.88%
HERE TO SERVE : Disclosure Statement
PU
HERE TO SERVE : Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
Here To Serve Holding Corp. Acquires 20,000,000 Additional Shares of Tamino Minerals Inc.
AQ
Here to Serve : Consolidated Financial Statements

08/14/2022 | 01:03pm EDT
HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE- AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

UNAUDITED

HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.

FOR THE NINE- AND THREE-MONTH PERIODS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021

INDEX TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONTENTS

Page

Unaudited Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations

4

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity

5

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

6

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

7 - 21

2

Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

(Unaudited)

(Audited)

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash

$

31,170

$

59,174

Accounts receivable

-

3,105

Prepaid expenses

5,523

80,916

Total current assets

36,693

143,195

Equity securities at fair value

1,385,700

4,074,250

Related party equity securities at fair value

602,000

93,000

Investments

3,150

133,150

Mineral interests

500,939

374,525

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,528,482

$

4,818,120

LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accrued expenses

$

12,287

$

12,505

Due to related parties

18,650

18,780

Accrued interest payable

6,732

4,207

Current portion of long-term debt

1,114

467

Total current liabilities

38,783

35,959

Long-term notes payable, less current portion

88,886

89,533

Total liabilities

127,669

125,492

Commitments and contingencies

-

-

Shareholders' equity

Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized

Series A, par value $.001, 1,000,000 shares issued and

outstanding

1,000

1,000

Convertible preferred stock, $.0001 par value

Series C, 100,000 shares issued and outstanding

10

10

Common stock, par value $.001, 400,000,000 shares

authorized, 75,338,500 and 67,340,075 issued and

outstanding, respectively

75,338

67,340

Additional paid in capital

7,232,525

7,004,548

Accumulated deficit

(4,908,060)

(2,380,270)

Total shareholders' equity

2,400,813

4,692,628

TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,528,482

$

4,818,120

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

3

Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

For the Nine Months Ended

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2022

June 30, 2021

Revenues

$

1,935,374

$

790,800

$

511,988

$

578,630

Cost of revenues

348,675

294,104

166,575

275,104

Gross Profit

1,586,699

496,696

345,413

303,526

Expenses:

Wages

24,102

29,777

855

12,049

Consulting fees

193,164

33,846

25,131

33,846

Advertising

8,290

33,779

235

126

Rent

900

900

300

300

General and administrative

34,853

25,189

11,703

6,964

Professional services

4,507

4,486

2,439

1,344

Total operating expenses

265,816

127,977

40,663

54,629

Income from operations

1,320,883

368,719

304,750

248,897

Other income (expenses):

Unrealized gain (loss) on investments

(3,846,150)

5,184,825

(901,150)

1,108,250

Realized gain on investments

-

12,225

-

12,225

Gain on sale of subsidiary

100

18,571

100

18,571

Interest expense

(2,623)

(2,835)

(883)

(960)

Total other income (expenses)

(3,848,673)

5,212,786

(901,933)

1,138,086

Net Income (loss) before income taxes

(2,527,790)

5,581,505

(597,183)

1,386,983

Income tax expense

-

-

-

-

Net income (loss)

$

(2,527,790)

$

5,581,505

$

(597,183)

$

1,386,983

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

(0.04)

$

0.09

$

(0.01)

$

0.02

Diluted income (loss) per share

$

(0.04)

$

0.04

$

(0.01)

$

0.01

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic

70,964,471

61,312,145

74,741,962

63,772,177

Fully diluted

70,964,471

128,447,059

74,741,962

130,857,091

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

4

Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

For the Nine Months Ended June 30, 2022 and the Years Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Unaudited

Total

Common

Preferred

Preferred

Additonal

Accumulated

Shareholders'

Common Shares

Stock, Par

Shares

Stock, Par

Paid in Capital

Deficit

Treasury Stock

Equity

Balance, October 1, 2019

126,084,434

$

126,085

1,100,000

$

1,010

$

8,326,036

$

(5,931,579)

$

(2,500,000)

$

21,552

Purchase of subsidiary

100,000

100

-

-

200

-

-

300

Sale of common stock

662,500

662

-

-

6,838

-

-

7,500

Retire treasury stock

(76,114,285)

(76,114)

-

-

(2,423,886)

-

2,500,000

-

Purchase of mineral rights

1,000,000

1,000

-

-

78,200

-

-

79,200

Issuance of warrants

-

-

-

-

92,824

-

-

92,824

Return of 100,000 warrants

-

-

-

-

(9,453)

-

-

(9,453)

Exercise of warrants

5,700,000

5,700

-

-

(5,700)

-

-

-

Net income year ended September 30, 2020

-

-

-

-

335,587

-

335,587

Balance, September 30, 2020

57,432,649

57,433

1,100,000

1,010

6,065,059

(5,595,992)

-

527,510

Purchase of mineral rights

2,549,000

2,549

-

-

231,631

-

-

234,180

Sale of common stock

1,000,000

1,000

-

-

79,000

-

-

80,000

Issuance of warrants

-

-

-

-

55,616

-

-

55,616

Net income year ended September 30, 2021

-

-

-

-

-

3,215,722

-

3,215,722

Exercise of warrants

2,358,426

2,358

-

-

(2,358)

-

-

-

Purchase of biotech investment

1,000,000

1,000

-

-

129,000

-

-

130,000

Common stock issued for services

3,000,000

3,000

-

-

446,600

-

-

449,600

Balance, September 30, 2021

67,340,075

67,340

1,100,000

1,010

7,004,548

(2,380,270)

-

4,692,628

Sale of common stock

1,421,428

1,422

-

-

65,661

-

-

67,083

Issuance of warrants

-

-

-

-

117,771

-

-

117,771

Purchase of subsidiary

500,000

500

-

-

622

-

-

1,122

Net loss quarter ended December 31, 2021

-

-

-

-

(1,055,082)

-

(1,055,082)

Balance, December 31, 2021

69,261,503

69,262

1,100,000

1,010

7,188,602

(3,435,352)

-

3,823,522

Sale of common stock

1,167,048

1,167

-

-

38,832

-

-

39,999

Exercise of warrants

1,358,426

1,358

-

-

(1,358)

-

-

-

Net loss quarter ended March 31, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

(875,525)

-

(875,525)

Balance, March 31, 2022

71,786,977

71,787

1,100,000

1,010

7,226,076

(4,310,877)

-

2,987,996

Sale of common stock

333,333

333

-

-

9,667

-

-

10,000

Exercise of warrants

3,218,190

3,218

-

-

(3,218)

-

-

-

Net loss quarter ended June 30, 2022

-

-

-

-

-

(597,183)

-

(597,183)

Balance, June 30, 2022

75,338,500

$

75,338

1,100,000

$

1,010

$

7,232,525

$

(4,908,060)

$

-

$

2,400,813

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Here To Serve Holding Corporation published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 17:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
