Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Here to Serve Holding Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HTSC   US42710U1060

HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.

(HTSC)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:46 2022-08-12 pm EDT
0.0320 USD   -5.88%
01:33pHERE TO SERVE : Disclosure Statement
PU
01:03pHERE TO SERVE : Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
07/28Here To Serve Holding Corp. Acquires 20,000,000 Additional Shares of Tamino Minerals Inc.
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Here to Serve : Disclosure Statement

08/14/2022 | 01:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines

Here To Serve Holding Corp

800 Westchester Ave Suite 641N

Rye Brook, NY 10573

________________________________

914-750-9339

www.heretoserve.tech

info@heretoserve.tech

SIC Code: 3999 and 7372

QuarterlyReport

For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022

(the "Reporting Period")

As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 75,338,500.

As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 71,786,977.

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 67,340,075.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:

Yes:

No:

  • "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
  1. Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
  2. The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
  3. A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
  4. The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 1 of 14

  1. Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated in Delaware on September 22, 1983 as New Ithica Corporation. In July 2007 the Company changed its name to American Uranium Mining, Inc. In September 2008, the Company changed its name to F3 Technologies, Inc. In November 2013, the Company changed its name to Here To Serve Holding Corp.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

The Company is active and in good standing in the state of Delaware, where it incorporated on September 22, 1983

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

None

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

The Company acquired 100% ownership of Transcendence Age Corp., AVI Holding Corp and TelcoSoftware.com Corp. during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company sold its interest in Transcendence Age Corp.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

800 Westchester Ave Suite 641N Rye Brook, NY 10573

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

Not applicable

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 2 of 14

2)

Security Information

Trading symbol:

HTSC

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

42710U106

Par or stated value:

$0.001 per share

Total shares authorized:

400,000,000 as of date: 6/30/2022

Total shares outstanding:

75,338,500

as of date: 6/30/2022

Number of shares in the Public Float2:

32,902,678

as of date: 6/30/2022

Total number of shareholders of record:

65

as of date: 6/30/2022

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized:

as of date:

Total shares outstanding:

as of date:

Transfer Agent

Name:

Securities Transfer Corporation

Phone:

469-633-0101

Email:

dzheng@stctransfer.com

Address: 2901 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 380 Plano, Texas 75093

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes:

No:

  1. Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

  • "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
  • To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 3 of 14

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent

Fiscal Year End:

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Opening Balance

Date 9/30/2019

Common: 49,970,149

Preferred: 1,100,000

Date of

Transaction

Number of

Class of

Value of

Were the

Individual/ Entity

Reason for share

Restricted or

Exemption

Transaction

type (e.g. new

Shares

Securities

shares

shares

Shares were

issuance (e.g. for

Unrestricted

or

issuance,

Issued (or

issued

issued at

issued to

cash or debt

as of this

Registration

cancellation,

cancelled)

($/per

a discount

(entities must

conversion)

filing.

Type.

shares

share) at

to market

have individual

-OR-

returned to

Issuance

price at

with voting /

Nature of

treasury)

the time

investment

Services

of

control

Provided

issuance?

disclosed).

(Yes/No)

10/15/2019

New

100,000

Common

$0.003

No

Cesar Herrera

Acquisition of

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Novus Ordo

Industries Inc.

10/23/2019

New

600,000

Common

$0.0083

Yes

Dr. Steven

Cash - Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Harter

Placement

2/11/2020

New

62,500

Common

$0.04

Yes

Luis Ramirez

Cash - Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Placement

6/15/2020

New

5,000,000

Common

$0.003

Yes

Brian Holden

Warrant

Unrestricted

Rule

Exercise

144(b)(1)(ii)

8/28/2020

New

1,000,000

Common

$0.0792

No

Prairie Fire

Acquisition of

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Enterprises

28 Mining

(Charles Gryba,

Claims

control person)

9/21/2020

New

700,000

Common

$0.003

Yes

Brian Holden

Warrant

Unrestricted

Rule

Exercise

144(b)(1)(ii)

10/14/2020

New

400,000

Common

$0.003

Yes

Paul Riss

Warrant

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Exercise

11/12/2020

New

2,000,000

Common

$0.093

No

Prairie Fire

Acquisition of

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Enterprises

66 Mining

(Charles Gryba,

Claims

control person)

12/14/2020

New

500,000

Common

$0.08

Yes

The Beling

Cash - Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Family Trust

Placement

(David Beling)

01/04/2021

New

549,000

Common

$0.093

No

Prairie Fire

Acquisition of

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Enterprises

66 Mining

(Charles Gryba,

Claims

control person)

1/26/2021

New

600,000

Common

$0.003

Yes

Brian Holden

Warrant

Unrestricted

Rule

Exercise

144(b)(1)(ii)

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 4 of 14

4/10/2021

New

125,000

Common

$0.08

Yes

Dr. Steven

Cash - Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Harter

Placement

4/29/2021

New

2,000,000

Common

$0.0999

No

Michael Dawald

Consulting

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Services

5/10/2021

New

125,000

Common

$0.08

Yes

The Beling

Cash - Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Family Trust

Placement

(David Beling)

5/21/2021

New

1,358,426

Common

$0.003

Yes

Brian Holden

Warrant

Unrestricted

Rule

Exercise

144(b)(1)(ii)

06/21/2021

New

1,000,000

Common

$0.13

No

KRTL Biotech

Acquisition of

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Inc. (Kai Kim,

15% of

control person)

corporate entity

07/13/2021

New

125,000

Common

$0.08

Yes

The Beling

Cash -Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Family Trust

Placement

(David Beling)

7/20/2021

New

1,000,000

Common

$.10008

No

Alexander Cole

Consulting

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Services

08/04/2021

New

125,000

Common

$0.08

Yes

The Beling

Cash -Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Family Trust

Placement

(David Beling)

11/09/2021

New

285,714

Common

$0.035

Yes

The Beling

Cash -Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Family Trust

Placement

(David Beling)

11/09/2021

New

285,714

Common

$0.035

Yes

The Beling

Cash -Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Family Trust

Placement

(David Beling)

12/01/2021

New

250,000

Common

$0.04

Yes

Kimberly

Cash -Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Kozosky

Placement

12/01/2021

New

250,000

Common

$0.04

Yes

Phyllis Brosette

Cash -Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Placement

12/01/2021

New

150,000

Common

$0.04

Yes

Marcus

Cash -Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Gustafsson

Placement

12/9/21

New

500,000

Common

$0.07

No

Paul Riss

Acquisition of

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Transcendence

Age Corp

12/20/2021

New

200,000

Common

$0.035

Yes

The Beling

Cash -Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Family Trust

Placement

(David Beling)

2/18/2022

New

285,714

Common

$0.035

Yes

The Beling

Cash -Private

Restricted

4(a)(2)

Family Trust

Placement

(David Beling)

OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)

Page 5 of 14

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Here To Serve Holding Corporation published this content on 14 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2022 17:32:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.
01:33pHERE TO SERVE : Disclosure Statement
PU
01:03pHERE TO SERVE : Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
07/28Here To Serve Holding Corp. Acquires 20,000,000 Additional Shares of Tamino Minerals In..
AQ
05/04Fortune Nickel and Gold Completes High Resolution Drone Magnetic Surveys that Identify ..
AQ
03/15Here To Serve Holding Corp. - Fortune Nickel and Gold Attains Drilling Permits in the T..
AQ
2021ICF Industries Inc. Acquires 1 Million Shares of Agtech Global International Inc
AQ
2021HERE TO SERVE : Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. Nears Drilling Its Projects in the Timmins Ar..
AQ
2021Hires Executive Industries, A Division of Here to Serve Holding Corp. to Provide Corpor..
CI
2021Here To Serve Holding Corp. Announces Further Increase in the Value of its Equity Portf..
NE
2021Pervasip Corp. Receives 5 Million Common Shares of Tamino Minerals, Inc.
NE
More news
Chart HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
Here to Serve Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Paul H. Riss Chief Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.-65.22%2
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.43%139 440
RIO TINTO PLC-0.98%98 453
GLENCORE PLC25.99%74 805
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)79.87%46 273
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.76%43 613