Here to Serve : Disclosure Statement

Here To Serve Holding Corp 800 Westchester Ave Suite 641N Rye Brook, NY 10573 914-750-9339 www.heretoserve.tech info@heretoserve.tech SIC Code: 3999 and 7372 QuarterlyReport For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022 (the "Reporting Period") As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 75,338,500. As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 71,786,977. As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 67,340,075. Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934): Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒ Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control of the company has occurred over this reporting period: Yes: ☐ No: ☒

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any) In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes. Here To Serve Holding Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated in Delaware on September 22, 1983 as New Ithica Corporation. In July 2007 the Company changed its name to American Uranium Mining, Inc. In September 2008, the Company changed its name to F3 Technologies, Inc. In November 2013, the Company changed its name to Here To Serve Holding Corp. The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive): The Company is active and in good standing in the state of Delaware, where it incorporated on September 22, 1983 Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception: None List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months: The Company acquired 100% ownership of Transcendence Age Corp., AVI Holding Corp and TelcoSoftware.com Corp. during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company sold its interest in Transcendence Age Corp. The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office: 800 Westchester Ave Suite 641N Rye Brook, NY 10573 The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business: Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒ Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years? Yes: ☐ No: ☒ If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below: Not applicable OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 2 of 14

2) Security Information Trading symbol: HTSC Exact title and class of securities outstanding: Common Stock CUSIP: 42710U106 Par or stated value: $0.001 per share Total shares authorized: 400,000,000 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total shares outstanding: 75,338,500 as of date: 6/30/2022 Number of shares in the Public Float2: 32,902,678 as of date: 6/30/2022 Total number of shareholders of record: 65 as of date: 6/30/2022 All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any): Trading symbol: Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP: Par or stated value: Total shares authorized: as of date: Total shares outstanding: as of date: Transfer Agent Name: Securities Transfer Corporation Phone: 469-633-0101 Email: dzheng@stctransfer.com Address: 2901 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 380 Plano, Texas 75093 Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒ No: ☐ Issuance History The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period. Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events. A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐ "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons. To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act. OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 3 of 14

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End: *Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed. Opening Balance Date 9/30/2019 Common: 49,970,149 Preferred: 1,100,000 Date of Transaction Number of Class of Value of Were the Individual/ Entity Reason for share Restricted or Exemption Transaction type (e.g. new Shares Securities shares shares Shares were issuance (e.g. for Unrestricted or issuance, Issued (or issued issued at issued to cash or debt as of this Registration cancellation, cancelled) ($/per a discount (entities must conversion) filing. Type. shares share) at to market have individual -OR- returned to Issuance price at with voting / Nature of treasury) the time investment Services of control Provided issuance? disclosed). (Yes/No) 10/15/2019 New 100,000 Common $0.003 No Cesar Herrera Acquisition of Restricted 4(a)(2) Novus Ordo Industries Inc. 10/23/2019 New 600,000 Common $0.0083 Yes Dr. Steven Cash - Private Restricted 4(a)(2) Harter Placement 2/11/2020 New 62,500 Common $0.04 Yes Luis Ramirez Cash - Private Restricted 4(a)(2) Placement 6/15/2020 New 5,000,000 Common $0.003 Yes Brian Holden Warrant Unrestricted Rule Exercise 144(b)(1)(ii) 8/28/2020 New 1,000,000 Common $0.0792 No Prairie Fire Acquisition of Restricted 4(a)(2) Enterprises 28 Mining (Charles Gryba, Claims control person) 9/21/2020 New 700,000 Common $0.003 Yes Brian Holden Warrant Unrestricted Rule Exercise 144(b)(1)(ii) 10/14/2020 New 400,000 Common $0.003 Yes Paul Riss Warrant Restricted 4(a)(2) Exercise 11/12/2020 New 2,000,000 Common $0.093 No Prairie Fire Acquisition of Restricted 4(a)(2) Enterprises 66 Mining (Charles Gryba, Claims control person) 12/14/2020 New 500,000 Common $0.08 Yes The Beling Cash - Private Restricted 4(a)(2) Family Trust Placement (David Beling) 01/04/2021 New 549,000 Common $0.093 No Prairie Fire Acquisition of Restricted 4(a)(2) Enterprises 66 Mining (Charles Gryba, Claims control person) 1/26/2021 New 600,000 Common $0.003 Yes Brian Holden Warrant Unrestricted Rule Exercise 144(b)(1)(ii) OTC Markets Group Inc. OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021) Page 4 of 14