Here to Serve : Disclosure Statement

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines
Here To Serve Holding Corp
800 Westchester Ave Suite 641N
Rye Brook, NY 10573
________________________________
914-750-9339
www.heretoserve.tech
info@heretoserve.tech
SIC Code: 3999 and 7372
QuarterlyReport
For the Period Ending: June 30, 2022
(the "Reporting Period")
As of June 30, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 75,338,500.
As of March 31, 2022, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 71,786,977.
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was: 67,340,075.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control1 of the company has occurred over this reporting period:
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
"Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting securities;
The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
Here To Serve Holding Corp. (the "Company") was incorporated in Delaware on September 22, 1983 as New Ithica Corporation. In July 2007 the Company changed its name to American Uranium Mining, Inc. In September 2008, the Company changed its name to F3 Technologies, Inc. In November 2013, the Company changed its name to Here To Serve Holding Corp.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years; Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
The Company is active and in good standing in the state of Delaware, where it incorporated on September 22, 1983
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
None
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
The Company acquired 100% ownership of Transcendence Age Corp., AVI Holding Corp and TelcoSoftware.com Corp. during the first quarter of fiscal 2022. In the second quarter of fiscal 2022, the Company sold its interest in Transcendence Age Corp.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
800 Westchester Ave Suite 641N Rye Brook, NY 10573
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
Not applicable
2)
Security Information
Trading symbol:
HTSC
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
Common Stock
CUSIP:
42710U106
Par or stated value:
$0.001 per share
Total shares authorized:
400,000,000 as of date: 6/30/2022
Total shares outstanding:
75,338,500
as of date: 6/30/2022
Number of shares in the Public Float2:
32,902,678
as of date: 6/30/2022
Total number of shareholders of record:
65
as of date: 6/30/2022
All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized:
as of date:
Total shares outstanding:
as of date:
Transfer Agent
Name:
Securities Transfer Corporation
Phone:
469-633-0101
Email:
dzheng@stctransfer.com
Address: 2901 N. Dallas Parkway, Suite 380 Plano, Texas 75093
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?3 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
"Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent
Fiscal Year End:
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
Opening Balance
Date9/30/2019
Common: 49,970,149
Preferred: 1,100,000
Date of
Transaction
Number of
Class of
Value of
Were the
Individual/ Entity
Reason for share
Restricted or
Exemption
Transaction
type (e.g. new
Shares
Securities
shares
shares
Shares were
issuance (e.g. for
Unrestricted
or
issuance,
Issued (or
issued
issued at
issued to
cash or debt
as of this
Registration
cancellation,
cancelled)
($/per
a discount
(entities must
conversion)
filing.
Type.
shares
share) at
to market
have individual
-OR-
returned to
Issuance
price at
with voting /
Nature of
treasury)
the time
investment
Services
of
control
Provided
issuance?
disclosed).
(Yes/No)
10/15/2019
New
100,000
Common
$0.003
No
Cesar Herrera
Acquisition of
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Novus Ordo
Industries Inc.
10/23/2019
New
600,000
Common
$0.0083
Yes
Dr. Steven
Cash - Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Harter
Placement
2/11/2020
New
62,500
Common
$0.04
Yes
Luis Ramirez
Cash - Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Placement
6/15/2020
New
5,000,000
Common
$0.003
Yes
Brian Holden
Warrant
Unrestricted
Rule
Exercise
144(b)(1)(ii)
8/28/2020
New
1,000,000
Common
$0.0792
No
Prairie Fire
Acquisition of
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Enterprises
28 Mining
(Charles Gryba,
Claims
control person)
9/21/2020
New
700,000
Common
$0.003
Yes
Brian Holden
Warrant
Unrestricted
Rule
Exercise
144(b)(1)(ii)
10/14/2020
New
400,000
Common
$0.003
Yes
Paul Riss
Warrant
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Exercise
11/12/2020
New
2,000,000
Common
$0.093
No
Prairie Fire
Acquisition of
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Enterprises
66 Mining
(Charles Gryba,
Claims
control person)
12/14/2020
New
500,000
Common
$0.08
Yes
The Beling
Cash - Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Family Trust
Placement
(David Beling)
01/04/2021
New
549,000
Common
$0.093
No
Prairie Fire
Acquisition of
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Enterprises
66 Mining
(Charles Gryba,
Claims
control person)
1/26/2021
New
600,000
Common
$0.003
Yes
Brian Holden
Warrant
Unrestricted
Rule
Exercise
144(b)(1)(ii)
4/10/2021
New
125,000
Common
$0.08
Yes
Dr. Steven
Cash - Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Harter
Placement
4/29/2021
New
2,000,000
Common
$0.0999
No
Michael Dawald
Consulting
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Services
5/10/2021
New
125,000
Common
$0.08
Yes
The Beling
Cash - Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Family Trust
Placement
(David Beling)
5/21/2021
New
1,358,426
Common
$0.003
Yes
Brian Holden
Warrant
Unrestricted
Rule
Exercise
144(b)(1)(ii)
06/21/2021
New
1,000,000
Common
$0.13
No
KRTL Biotech
Acquisition of
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Inc. (Kai Kim,
15% of
control person)
corporate entity
07/13/2021
New
125,000
Common
$0.08
Yes
The Beling
Cash -Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Family Trust
Placement
(David Beling)
7/20/2021
New
1,000,000
Common
$.10008
No
Alexander Cole
Consulting
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Services
08/04/2021
New
125,000
Common
$0.08
Yes
The Beling
Cash -Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Family Trust
Placement
(David Beling)
11/09/2021
New
285,714
Common
$0.035
Yes
The Beling
Cash -Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Family Trust
Placement
(David Beling)
11/09/2021
New
285,714
Common
$0.035
Yes
The Beling
Cash -Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Family Trust
Placement
(David Beling)
12/01/2021
New
250,000
Common
$0.04
Yes
Kimberly
Cash -Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Kozosky
Placement
12/01/2021
New
250,000
Common
$0.04
Yes
Phyllis Brosette
Cash -Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Placement
12/01/2021
New
150,000
Common
$0.04
Yes
Marcus
Cash -Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Gustafsson
Placement
12/9/21
New
500,000
Common
$0.07
No
Paul Riss
Acquisition of
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Transcendence
Age Corp
12/20/2021
New
200,000
Common
$0.035
Yes
The Beling
Cash -Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Family Trust
Placement
(David Beling)
2/18/2022
New
285,714
Common
$0.035
Yes
The Beling
Cash -Private
Restricted
4(a)(2)
Family Trust
Placement
(David Beling)
OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Pink Basic Disclosure Guidelines (v3.1 June 24, 2021)
Page 5 of 14
