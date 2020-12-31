Here To Serve Announces Fiscal 2020 Earnings

Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2020) - Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) (the "Company") announced net income of $335,587, or $0.01 per basic share, for the year ended September 30, 2020, as compared to a net loss of $586,733, or $(0.01) per share for the year ended September 30, 2019. The Company hired a PCAOB auditor and has filed audited financial statements on OTC Markets.

Revenues amounted to $559,829 in fiscal 2020 as compared to $0 in fiscal 2019.

"We are pleased with our profitable operations and the value of our assets," said Paul Riss, CEO. "Our ability to provide consulting and financial reporting services to public companies, including companies in the mining industry, produced two significant assets on our balance sheet. We ended fiscal 2020 with investments in public-company stocks that have a market value of $485,075, and we own mineral rights to approximately 5,100 acres of land in the mineral-rich Timmins Camp in Ontario, Canada."

"We believe we are in the right place at the right time," continued Riss. "Our nickel project is located in the heart of the prolific Timmins mining camp, adjacent to established infrastructure to support the robust regional mining activity. Our nickel-exploring neighbors in the Timmins mining camp have a market capitalization of 15 to 20 times the market cap of our Company. And yet, at this point in time, our property contains the highest-grade historical RC drill hole (FH-68) in the entire area, which contains 3.5% nickel, 1.25% copper and precious metals over 27 feet vertically. We are eager to build our Company to feed the nickel demand for the high-growth electric vehicle and the stainless steel markets."

About Here to Serve Holding Corp.

Here To Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune"), is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired a mining project known as the Gowan project located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Gowan project is a nickel property for which company management and skilled technicians are moving quickly through the mining sequence. Through technology, science and the experts at Prairie Fire Enterprises, Fortune expects the Gowan project to be a massive nickel find. Please visit our web sites at www.heretoserve.tech and www.fortunenickelandgold.com.

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

