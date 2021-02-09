Log in
Here To Serve Holding Corp. Announces Increase in the Value of its Equity Portfolio

02/09/2021
Rye Brook, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2021) - Here To Serve Holdings Corp. (OTC Pink: HTSC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the value of the company's portfolio of equity securities has grown substantially from a value of $1,187,625 as of December 31, 2020, to a value of $3,367,025 as of yesterday, an increase of 184%.

Paul Riss, the Company's CEO, said, "Our Executive Industries business has profited by accepting equity securities for our services, in lieu of cash. In three engagements, we were paid in shares of common stock for work we performed for OTC-listed companies. As of yesterday, we owned securities from our largest customer for more than one year, and our ownership in that one stock is now worth $2,100,000. Furthermore, the stock has significant daily volume, exceeding $450,000 in trading yesterday."

The Company searches for undervalued assets and accepts shares of common stock as a fee for its corporate advisory, SEC compliance, consulting, and marketing services. Although this activity builds asset value on the Company's balance sheet, it may prove to be more valuable as a non-dilutive resource to fund the Company's drilling and exploration program for nickel and gold in its 177 single cell mining claims in mineral-rich sections of the Timmins mining camp.

Nickel is a crucial battery metal in the electric vehicle ("EV") supply chain. Many governments, consumer groups and companies, such as the Biden Administration, EV100, and General Motors, have committed to make EV transport the new normal in this decade. Industry experts project the world does not have enough nickel production to supply the EV battery market, and the Company seeks to supply battery metals from its rare land position adjacent to rich world-class deposits.

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. is a holding company that hunts for undervalued assets in the mining, real estate, and securities industries. Run by an experienced team of professionals with diverse backgrounds, the Company formed a wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. Fortune is dedicated to the global acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in prolific jurisdictions. Fortune recently acquired mining projects known as the Gowan and Beck- Ottaway properties located in the Timmins mining camp in Ontario, Canada. The Timmins mining camp lies at the heart of the Abitibi greenstone belt, which contains some of the world's largest deposits of gold, silver, copper, zinc, nickel, platinum-group metals, and industrial minerals such as talc. Fortune believes its projects have substantial gold and nickel potential.

For more information:

Please call Investor Relations with any questions at 855-4NICKEL (855-464-2535) extension 1.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/74007


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jeffrey S. Cosman Chief Executive Officer, CFO & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HERE TO SERVE HOLDING CORP.30.83%20
AT&T INC.0.03%204 988
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.17.71%160 215
T-MOBILE US-6.49%156 592
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED5.77%123 470
KDDI CORPORATION8.84%72 863
