إعلان شركة هرفى للخدمات الغذائية عن آخر التطورات بخصوص إعلان توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع شرك&

Introduction

With reference to the Herfy Food Services Company announcement on Tadawul website dated 29 /08 /2021 regarding an update on the announcement of HERFY CO. signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Eat Rite Food Services company to grant it franchise rights to open 50 branches of Herfy restaurants in Nigeria. HERFY CO. would like to update to its shareholders that based on the latest agreement between HERFY and Eat Rite Food Services company the two parties have decided to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for an additional one month For further studying in order to reach final agreement.