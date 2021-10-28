إعلان شركة هرفى للخدمات الغذائية عن آخر التطورات بخصوص إعلان توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع شرك&

Herfy Food Services Co Announces an update on the announcement of signing an MOU with Eat Rite Food Services Company to grant commercial franchise rights to Herfy restaurants in Nigeria
|
Element List
|
Explanation
|
Introduction
|
With reference to the Herfy Food Services Company announcement on Tadawul website dated 29 /08 /2021 regarding an update on the announcement of HERFY CO. signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Eat Rite Food Services company to grant it franchise rights to open 50 branches of Herfy restaurants in Nigeria.
HERFY CO. would like to update to its shareholders that based on the latest agreement between HERFY and Eat Rite Food Services company the two parties have decided to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for an additional one month For further studying in order to reach final agreement.
|
Previous Announcement
|
Herfy Food Services Co. announces regarding an update signing an MOU with Eat Rite Food Services Company to grant commercial franchise rights to Herfy restaurants in Nigeria
|
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website
|
2021-08-29 Corresponding to 1443-01-21
|
Percentage of fulfilled achievement
|
N/A
|
Event's Expected Completion Date
|
N/A
|
Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date
|
For further studying in order to reach final agreement
|
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons.
|
N/A
|
Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results
|
N/A
|
Additional Information
|
The financial impact of this announcement cannot be yet determined at this stage
