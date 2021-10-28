Log in
    6002   SA12GGPITP13

HERFY FOOD SERVICES COMPANY

(6002)
إعلان شركة هرفى للخدمات الغذائية عن آخر التطورات بخصوص إعلان توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع شرك&

10/28/2021 | 05:58pm EDT
Herfy Food Services Co Announces an update on the announcement of signing an MOU with Eat Rite Food Services Company to grant commercial franchise rights to Herfy restaurants in Nigeria

Element List Explanation
Introduction With reference to the Herfy Food Services Company announcement on Tadawul website dated 29 /08 /2021 regarding an update on the announcement of HERFY CO. signing the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Eat Rite Food Services company to grant it franchise rights to open 50 branches of Herfy restaurants in Nigeria.

HERFY CO. would like to update to its shareholders that based on the latest agreement between HERFY and Eat Rite Food Services company the two parties have decided to extend the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for an additional one month For further studying in order to reach final agreement.

Previous Announcement Herfy Food Services Co. announces regarding an update signing an MOU with Eat Rite Food Services Company to grant commercial franchise rights to Herfy restaurants in Nigeria
Date of Previous Announcement on Tadawul's Website 2021-08-29 Corresponding to 1443-01-21
Percentage of fulfilled achievement N/A
Event's Expected Completion Date N/A
Reasons for Exceeding the Announced End Date For further studying in order to reach final agreement
The costs associated with the event, and if they have changed or not with indication of the reasons. N/A
Impact of the Delay on the Company's Financial Results N/A
Additional Information The financial impact of this announcement cannot be yet determined at this stage

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Herfy Food Services Co. SJSC published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 21:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
