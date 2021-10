The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the same quarter of the last year is The reason for increase of the net profit for the 3rd Quarter 2021 compared to the net profit achieved for the same quarter 2020 mainly attributed to the increase of Sales by 13.2 % and decrease of General and Administration Expenses, and decrease Of the finance cost , despite of the decrease of the net other Income and the increase of the selling and marketing expenses

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current quarter compared to the previous period of the current year is The reason for increase of the net profit for the 3rd Quarter 2021 compared to the net profit for 2nd Quarter 2021 due to the increase of the sales by 9.6 % , and the decrease of General and Administration Expenses, and decrease of the finance cost , despite of the decrease of the net other Income and the increase of the selling and marketing expenses.

The reason of the increase (decrease) in the net profit during the current period compared to the same period of the last year is The reason for the increase of the net profit for the period ended 30 September 2021 compared to the net profit for same period last year is attributed to the increase of Sales by 26.5 % , and the decrease of General and Administration Expenses , and The decrease of the finance cost ,despite of the decrease of the net other Income and the increase of the selling and marketing expenses.

Statement of the type of external auditor's report Unmodified conclusion

Reclassification of Comparison Items -