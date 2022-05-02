Log in
    ALHRG   FR0000066540

HERIGE

(ALHRG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/02 11:12:41 am EDT
40.60 EUR   -0.25%
HERIGE : strengthens its ready-mix concrete network and confirms its commitment to the circular economy with the acquisition of Audoin and Fils Béton

05/02/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
With the framework of its growth strategy, EDYCEM, HERIGE Group's concrete subsidiary, today announced the acquisition of Audoin & Fils Béton, a family-owned concrete company based in France's Aquitaine region.

Audoin & Fils Béton comprises three concrete plants and a complex hosting aggregate trading, inert material processing and an aggregate washing facility. It employs 31 people and generates an annual turnover of approximately €12 million.

With this acquisition, HERIGE Group is rounding out its network with a hub in the Aquitaine area and furthering its innovation drive with initiatives to promote the circular economy, in particular through recycled aggregate production.

Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE, said: "This acquisition is fully in line with our goal of strengthening our foothold in the concrete industry and meets the new RE 2020 and EPR requirements in the building sector. It thus reflects our environmental ambition and the measures we are taking to protect natural resources."

Olivier Collin, Chief Executive Officer of EDYCEM, said: "With this acquisition, Edycem is integrating three new plants that will drive further growth. In keeping with our strong commitment to decarbonizing the construction industry and advancing the circular economy, we are strengthening our skills and expanding our customer offering."

The new plants will contribute to the full-year performance of the Concrete business. They will be included in the Group's consolidated financial statements as of May 1, 2022.

About HERIGE
HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs almost 2,500 people and has a strong presence in Western France.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA
HERIGE
Benoît Hennaut - Chairman of the Executive Board
Caroline Lutinier - Head of Group Communication & CSR
Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08
E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr

ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant - Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr
Anne-Catherine Bonjour - Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr

This publication embed " Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTERKey:mGhsZMWaYWmZnXJvaMhrm5aZmG5lw2WclmWYxpNulZedZ3JllWeTmMaaZnBlmWVo
- Check this key:https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, salesâ€¦)

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74402-herige-acquisition-audoin-vdef-uk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Disclaimer

Herige SA published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 16:26:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
