  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. HERIGE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALHRG   FR0000066540

HERIGE

(ALHRG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:16 2023-02-07 am EST
35.30 EUR   +1.73%
12:05pHerige : 2022 turnover: eur 792.9 million
AT
01/31Hoffman Green Cement Technologies Inks French Distribution Deal with Herige Unit
MT
01/31Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs Distribution Agreement with VM Matériaux
CI
Herige : 2022 TURNOVER: EUR 792.9 MILLION

02/07/2023 | 12:05pm EST
€792.9 million in turnover in 2022, up 11.4%














€ million – GAAP
Turnover		 2022(1) 2021 Change %
      Current Like-for-like(2)
1st quarter 193.8 175.6 +10.3% +9.7%
2nd quarter 219.2 199.2 +10.0% +7.7%
3rd quarter 173.7 158.7 +9.4% +6.6%
4th quarter 206.3 178.5 +15.6% +9.1%
TOTAL 792.9 712.0 11.4% 8.3%
Building Materials Trading 423.2 393.2 +7.6% +7.6%
Concrete Industry 138.9 128.1 +8.4% +2.0%
Industrial Joinery 201.7 165.7 +21.7% +13.6%
Other 62.7 53.2 +17.7% +17.7%
Inter-segment eliminations -33.5 -28.2 - -

(1) Unaudited figures.
(2) Restated for the Vitrolles site (formerly Activence), MGT and Poralu in Industrial Joinery and for Audoin et Fils in Concrete Industry.


Benoît Hennaut, Chairman of the Executive Board of HERIGE Group, said: "HERIGE's performance in 2022 reflects the importance of its position in the markets, despite the high 2021 comparison basis. In a complex economic context, the Group recorded solid growth in turnover, both in its industrial and materials trading businesses. In 2022, we also accelerated our selective acquisitions strategy to support profitable and sustainable growth by building a range of solutions for more energy-efficient housing. In 2023, in a market environment that remains uncertain, the Group will continue to rely on its know-how, as well as its optimized organization and management model, to meet energy and decarbonization challenges.


Q4 growth of 15.6% (9.1% like-for-like)

In the wake of the previous quarter, HERIGE's good business dynamic continued in the fourth quarter, despite the unfavorable economic situation. The Group's three businesses contributed to growth, which came in at 15.6% (9.1% like-for-like) for turnover of €206.3 million. This growth was bolstered by a favorable price effect, due to performance initiatives, as well as a favorable volume/product mix effect.

  • Industrial Joinery expanded by 36.7% (16.8% like-for-like). The business continued to report strong demand in distribution channels for energy renovation, wood and the AM-X product. It also benefited from the latest acquisitions: MGT and Poralu.
  • Building Materials Trading was up 6.5% compared with the same period in 2021, driven by good momentum in Structural Works, joinery and Public Works, as well as showroom and self-service rollouts.
  • Concrete Industry, with 11.4% growth (1.2% like-for-like), benefited from the integration of ready-mix concrete plants in the Aquitaine region (Audoin & Fils) and from good momentum in precast concrete.

Overall, HERIGE recorded a turnover of €792.9 million in 2022, up 11.4% (8.3% like-for-like), thanks to its responsiveness and ability to anticipate inflation.


Outlook and developments

In view of the performance achieved over the full year, as well as the Group's discipline in protecting its margins, HERIGE expects to deliver a solid operating performance for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The Group is taking a cautious approach to 2023 in an uncertain geopolitical and macroeconomic environment marked by rising interest rates and persistently high inflation, as well as a slowdown in the new construction market. HERIGE remains focused on its value-generating development areas, namely by integrating and ramping up its latest acquisitions, consolidating its performances, rolling out its energy efficiency offers and accelerating its CSR initiatives.


NEXT PUBLICATION: 2022 results on March 28, 2023 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

About HERIGE
HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs around 3,000 people and has a strong presence in Western France.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHARE, ENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

 

HERIGE
Benoît Hennaut – Chairman of the Executive Board
Caroline Lutinier – Head of Group Communication & CSR
Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08
E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr

ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant – Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 – E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr
Anne-Catherine Bonjour – Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 – E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr

 

 
   

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mZtsaZ2XY2uYxnBrZMlsa5JjaW5oyJOYbZaVlmNrZ5jKm5xlyZllbZyaZnBpmWhv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- Information on annual revenues

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/78439-herige_ca_t4_2022_vdef_vuk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com


© 2023 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2022 748 M 803 M 803 M
Net income 2022 27,1 M 29,1 M 29,1 M
Net Debt 2022 98,5 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,64x
Yield 2022 6,05%
Capitalization 99,1 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
EV / Sales 2023 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 377
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart HERIGE
Duration : Period :
HERIGE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERIGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 34,70 €
Average target price 54,50 €
Spread / Average Target 57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Hennaut Chairman-Executive Board
Stéphane Jan Group Director-Finance & Administration
Daniel Robin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Caroline Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Olivier Robin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERIGE6.44%106
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.4.25%335 587
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.8.40%130 537
KINGFISHER PLC18.72%6 489
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-5.16%5 732
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-5.00%4 208