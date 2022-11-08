Advanced search
    ALHRG   FR0000066540

HERIGE

(ALHRG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:15 2022-11-08 am EST
32.40 EUR    0.00%
Herige : THIRD-QUARTER 2022 TURNOVER: EUR 586.6 MILLION

11/08/2022 | 12:05pm EST
Solid Q3 growth of 9.4% despite a less favorable market environment














 € million – GAAP
Turnover		 2022(1) 2021 Change %
      Current Like-for-like(2)
1st quarter 193.8 175.6 +10.3% +9.7%
2nd quarter 219.2 199.2 +10.0% +7.7%
3rd quarter 173.7 158.7 +9.4% +6.6%
TOTAL 586.6 533.6 +10.0% +8.1%
Building Materials Trading 317.3 293.8 +8.0% +8.0%
Concrete Industry 104.6 97.3 +7.5% +2.3%
Industrial Joinery 143.6 123.2 +16.5% +12.5%
Other 45.8 40.6 +12.9% +12.9%
Inter-segment eliminations -24.8 -21.4 - -

(1) Unaudited figures.

(2) Restated for the Vitrolles site (formerly Activence) in Industrial Joinery and for Audoin et Fils in Concrete Industry.

Contribution of the three businesses to Q3 2022 growth

In third-quarter 2022, HERIGE maintained a strong growth dynamic despite a complex macroeconomic environment. Turnover reached €173.7 million, an increase of 9.4% (up 6.6% like-for-like). Growth was driven by the Group's three businesses, on the back of a favorable price effect, due to the implementation of performance initiatives, and, to a lesser extent, a favorable volume/product mix effect.

  • Turnover for Building Materials Trading was up 4.9% on the same period in 2021, underpinned by the activity in the public works sector. In Q4, the business should be further boosted by the rollout of the new Self-Service and Tile concepts.
  • The Concrete Industry business, up 11.6% (up 1.6% like-for-like), continued to benefit from a strong commercial performance and resilient markets in Western France.
  • Industrial Joinery expanded by 19.4%, up 14.7% like-for-like. Growth was stimulated by continued strong demand in renovation market distribution channels and for the AM-X product.

Overall, in the first 9 months of 2022, HERIGE recorded turnover of €586.6 million, an increase of 10.0% (up 8.1% like-for-like), with the implementation of a performance strategy for passing on inflationary cost increases.


Outlook and developments

The plan to acquire 100% of the share capital of Poralu Group is being finalized. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2022 at the latest.

In an environment complicated by Europe's geopolitical situation and energy crisis, the Group is adapting quickly to the consequences of rising interest rates and inflation. Each of the divisions is making constant efforts to find the right balance between volumes and operating profitability. In this uncertain environment, HERIGE remains focused on creating value, by integrating its latest acquisitions, consolidating its performances, rolling out its energy efficiency offers and accelerating its CSR initiatives.

NEXT PUBLICATION: Q4 2022 turnover on February 7, 2023 (after the close of trading)

All our financial communications are available on our website: www.groupe-herige.fr/en

About HERIGE
HERIGE Group focuses on three sectors of the building industry: Building Materials Trading, the Concrete Industry and Industrial Joinery. Originally based in the Vendée region, HERIGE currently employs more than 2,500 people and has a strong presence in Western France.

HERIGE is listed on Euronext Growth
PEA/PME eligible
Indices: EURONEXT FAMILY BUSINESS, EURONEXT GROWTH ALL SHAREENTERNEXT©PEA-PME 150
ISIN FR0000066540, Ticker: ALHRG, Reuters ALHRG.PA

 

HERIGE
Benoît Hennaut – Chairman of the Executive Board
Caroline Lutinier – Head of Group Communication & CSR
Tel.: +33 (0)2 51 08 08 08
E-mail: communication@groupe-herige.fr

ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne Puissant – Analyst/Investor Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 – E-mail: cpuissant@actus.fr
Anne-Catherine Bonjour – Press Relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 – E-mail: acbonjour@actus.fr

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lpuaaJqYZ5mcmZxvk5qbnJaZbpxhmWDGl2bHyWdwZcqanHJnlW1inJjIZnBolmls
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/77146-herige_ca_t3_2022_vdef_vukf.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2022 739 M 739 M 739 M
Net income 2022 24,0 M 24,0 M 24,0 M
Net Debt 2022 85,0 M 85,0 M 85,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,84x
Yield 2022 6,48%
Capitalization 92,5 M 92,5 M 92,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,24x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 2 377
Free-Float 36,8%
Chart HERIGE
Duration : Period :
HERIGE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HERIGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,40 €
Average target price 54,00 €
Spread / Average Target 66,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Benoît Hennaut Chairman-Executive Board
Stéphane Jan Group Director-Finance & Administration
Daniel Robin Chairman-Supervisory Board
Caroline Weber Member-Supervisory Board
Olivier Robin Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HERIGE-28.79%93
THE HOME DEPOT, INC.-30.06%297 157
LOWE'S COMPANIES, INC.-27.82%115 798
HOME PRODUCT CENTER-1.38%5 031
KINGFISHER PLC-33.37%5 015
MR D.I.Y. GROUP (M)-17.73%3 940